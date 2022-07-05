ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Derecho Part 2!? Hopefully Not!

By Tom Drake
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several reports appearing from news outlets, like our friends at KWWL, are bracing for some possible serious weather issues: Showers/storms are likely. The threat for severe weather is between 5 PM and midnight. Damaging winds are possible with the severe storms. Locally heavy rain with the storms as...

