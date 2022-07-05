Derecho Part 2!? Hopefully Not!

7 hours in a car. That’s it. And it’s well worth it. The only way the Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore can be described is breath taking. Taking in the natural beauty our nation affords while hiking, has really become a mainstay in my family’s routine, and this year for our family vacation we decided to put in around 11 miles (9.7 of them on the actual trail, the rest spent exploring) on the Chapel Trail Mosquito Falls Loop. In addition, we took a small cruise along those very same bluffs, and were treated with an equally amazing view of the cliffs we were literally standing on the day before. We did visit other amazing locations on the trip which are worth exploring as well, like; Sand Point Beach, Sable Falls, Au Sable Lighthouse, Miners Falls and Beach, 12-Mile Beach, Log Slide and the Dunes. These spectacular locations are all along Lake Superior stretching from Munising, Michigan to a town called Grand Marais, and my family and I explored pretty much everything there is to see along the 42mile shore line. Join me as I take you on a trip through the Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore.

