ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Summer Classes from Pryor Area Arts & Humanities Council

pryorinfopub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Area Arts & Humanities Council is offering several classes during July. This free seminar will be held Thursday, July 7 at the Pryor Public Library temporary location in the Graham Community Building, 6 North Adair. Presenter is Ron Dryden, retired art teacher of Pryor Public Schools....

www.pryorinfopub.com

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

Roy Jackson Joins Pryor Park Board

PRYOR, Okla. – City councilors approved Roy Jackson’s nomination to the Park Board this week. Jackson will join Chris Graves, Melinda Marks, Pam Buffington, Sherry Alexander, Bill Kannegiesser, and Keith Shelby to oversee and direct the future of Pryor’s public park system. Each member serves a 3-year term.
PRYOR, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Local Private School Runs Out of Room for Students

PRYOR, Oklahoma - William Bradford Christian School held a private groundbreaking ceremony Friday, June 17th at the location of their new building. As the only fully accredited private Christian school in Mayes county Bradford has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years. Local business owners as well as alumni parents Jerry and Susan Beggs have coordinated donations from several donors to begin construction of the 12,000 sq ft facility. The new building will contain a gym, five classrooms (including a computer lab), administrative offices, a cafe and flex space. Bradford has always “borrowed” a gym and looks forward to hosting games, showcasing students academic achievements, as well as hosting community events. New classrooms will accommodate the schools growth and allow them to expand enrollment. Estimated completion for the new space is scheduled for August 2023. For more information and to follow along with the progress “like” the school Facebook page and check out the construction progress webpage.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Little Venice brings the flavors of the most serene city to Oklahoma.

When Walter Munaretto, former general manager of Tulsa’s Summit Club, decided retirement didn’t suit his taste after only four years, he wanted to revive a childhood dream. Munaretto opened Little Venice Restaurant Eatalian Food & Wine in the heart of Sand Springs’ Main Street in May 2020. Two...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Pryor, OK
Entertainment
Pryor, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
pryorinfopub.com

Troop 94 Takes Historical Adventure

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. - Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Troop 94 of Locust Grove traveled to Texas for an historical adventure in June. The trip was planned as a one week excursion to main historical points including STEM activities in Texas. They visited the Alamo, Witte Museum, San Antonio...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Historical Church in Dewey Demolished

A historical Dewey church has been demolished. The First Freewill Baptist church located at 418 east seventh street was torn down this week. That had been a structure that has stood in Dewey for many years.
DEWEY, OK
visitbartlesville.com

Sizzlin' Summer Series Wild, Wild West (time changed, new time 7 pm to 10 pm)

The Sizzlin' Summer Series is about to turn up the heat with the Wild, Wild West! From 6pm to 9pm we will have food trucks parked at Unity Square, Price Tower will be open for food and beverages, and the Red Dirt Rangers will be playing a concert. There will be lawn games, such as cornhole and horseshoes. For the kids we will have the Bartlesville Fire Department spraying water to keep cool, and to top it off we will have a mechanical bull!
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Davis
pryorinfopub.com

See what the average commute is in Tulsa

Investigated how much time workers spend commuting in Tulsa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Employee Retiring

It's been 30 years for Lisa Beeman and now she's starting on her retirement plan on November 1. Beeman started as planning director in 1992 then moved on to community development director in 1998. Her last day with the city will be October 31. Beeman has a background in our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

The Real Cost of the Pryor Police/Fire Emergency Service Center and Library Expansion

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tonight, Pryor's City Council will discuss approving change order #4 for the Police/Fire Emergency Service Center and Library Expansion. This change order comes six months after the council approved $1,043,742.30, and were told that the team of CMS Willowbrook, the City of Pryor, and that Graber and Graber had looked at everything and would not need anymore funds to complete the project.
PRYOR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanities#Art Center#Art Appreciation#Paahc#Cost
tulsakids.com

Picking Berries and Flowers at Joe’s Farm in Bixby!

Don’t tell Joss, but I went berry picking without him last Friday. He was at Discovery Lab camp, and it was going to be a slow day at work (holiday weekend!). So I went with a friend and her girls to Joe’s Farm in Bixby. I’ve seen them all over social media for the past couple of years, but hadn’t visited until just now.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Project To Widen 96th Street North Approved By Owasso City Council

Owasso city councilors approved a proposal for a widening project on 96th Street North between 134th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue. That stretch of road is roughly from Raising Cane's to just past the LifeChurch Building. City leaders say it’s an area that sees a lot of traffic throughout the week. Tuesday night, they gave the go-ahead for an engineering firm to start planning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
news9.com

Sand Springs Couple Celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary

A Sand Springs couple is celebrating 75 years of marriage Tuesday. Eula and Clyde Emigh say you never know what day will change your life; for them, it was a summer day 75 years ago. Eula and Clyde met at a cookout on a blind double date in Sand Springs...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy