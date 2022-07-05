ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Hope Fireworks A Big Hit!

hopeprescott.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big crowd turned out Saturday night at the Hope Airport for the annual...

hopeprescott.com

hopeprescott.com

Blevins Host Fireworks July 4th

Many area communities enjoyed this weekend with fireworks. Blevins hosted theirs on July 4th making them one of the few communities to do them on the actual 4th. Prior to the fireworks Farmers Bank & Trust provided hot dogs with s area churches preparing and serving the food. Shown are the ladies from the Word of Faith Church who took part in the preparations.
BLEVINS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Kiwanis Club Hears Program On Yerger Reunion From Ale Mae Flenory

The Hope Kiwanis Club heard from Ale Mae Flenory of the Yerger Alumni Association concerning the Yerger Reunion which is set for this week beginning Thursday July 7th. Flenory noted the reunion begins Thursday with registration at 10am at Yerger Middle School. The opening ceremony is set for 2pm at Rising Star Baptist Church in Hope. A Gospel Fest will follow at 3pm at Rising Star. There’s a bar b que at 6pm at Yerger Middle School with an After Hour Event at 9pm at the Ice Castle Event Center.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Fire damages local home

PRESCOTT – Fire damaged the home of David and Samantha Gummerson Friday morning. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. concerning a structure fire on NC18, Wildcat Road. Crews from the Prescott Fire Department arrived to fight the fire, which apparently started in the shop area of the structure. However, it didn’t take long for the PFD to request help from the Emmet Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Hills Volunteer Fire Department. The need was for pumper trucks to help extinguish the flames.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they’d been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of July. Two members, Reginald Easter and Steve Montgomery were online. The board considered a work order from Garver Engineers for their work on a project to remark the main runway at the Hope Airport. The city plans to apply for an 80/20 grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics for $230,000. The board approved the work order with Garver for $39,900.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Renee Omundson

Renee Leigh Clendenin Omundson, age 54, passed away in her home on Saturday July 2, 2022. Renee was born in Hope, AR to Thomas and Cora Clendenin on July 23 1967. If you knew Renee before her health conditions you knew she had the ability to impact everyone she came in contact with. Renee served her community for more than 17 years as a paramedic and loved every minute of it, she was good at her job and cared deeply for her patients until her health made that impossible. She was a kind, caring and compassionate soul; She was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back in a time of need.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

School board responds to parent concerns

Samantha Knox voiced her concerns over her daughter’s safety at Wake Village Elementary, as well as security issues at other campuses run by TISD. The board took a 90-minute break after Knox voiced her concerns, reconvening to address students’ safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting on May 24. During a board meeting on May 25, Superintendent Doug Brubaker said that TISD plans to look into safety measures, and the board of trustees proposed and approved $1.95 million for increased or improved security measures. The board’s next meeting is July 27.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Swimming Pool Open For Summer

The Hope Municipal Swimming Pool is open for the summer. Admission is $3 per day for children under 17. Those 17 and up pay $5 per day. Individual memberships are $45, couples are $65, and families are $75. The pool is open Monday through Friday noon to 5pm and Saturdays...
HOPE, AR
KNOE TV8

Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July. Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east. Upon...
KTAL

Webster Sheriff: 2 wounded in Springhill drive-by, shootout

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man and one juvenile are in the hospital, one in serious condition, after a fight in Webster Parish on the Fourth of July between two groups led to a drive-by shooting and the targeted victims fired back. According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, the...
SPRINGHILL, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Officer Undergoes Surgery after Fireworks Attack

A Texarkana Arkansas police officer received injuries from being attacked by teens with fireworks, so severe that surgery was required, and another five officers were also injured in the attack on July 4, 2022. Here is what we know, and what we don’t. Witness reports and statements from those...
hopeprescott.com

Melvin “Pinhead” Reliford

Melvin “Pinhead” Reliford passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, TX. May he rest in peace. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com ​
TEXARKANA, TX

Community Policy