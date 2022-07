Stage eight of the 2022 Tour de France might have been one for the sprinters had it not been for a draggy ascent to the finish line in the Swiss city of Lausanne which will suit a puncheur much better than the power riders, who might well feel a little short-changed by the parcours this year. An early intermediate sprint could bring the fast men to the fore chasing green jersey points, but a breakaway is likely to have scampered up the road by then rendering the sprint relatively meaningless. Then come three categorised climbs, the middle of which –...

CYCLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO