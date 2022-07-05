Arkansas program works to retain and certify teachers

Officials with Henderson State University in Arkadelphia say the school is pivoting to a new focus on workforce development to ensure the future of the struggling institution. The university has faced financial hardships in recent years, culminating in the layoffs of 88 faculty members and the elimination in May of 25 degree programs, including English, math and biology. The school was incorporated into the Arkansas State University System in 2019 after accumulating $78 million in debt.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO