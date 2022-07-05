Arkansas program works to retain and certify teachers

Officials with Henderson State University in Arkadelphia say the school is pivoting to a new focus on workforce development to ensure the future of the struggling institution. The university has faced financial hardships in recent years, culminating in the layoffs of 88 faculty members and the elimination in May of 25 degree programs, including English, math and biology. The school was incorporated into the Arkansas State University System in 2019 after accumulating $78 million in debt.
Submit your nomination today for the 2022 Great 100 Nurses in Arkansas. Click here to submit your nomination. Nurses are selected based on their concern for humanity, their contributions to the profession of nursing and their mentoring of others. Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, July 21. Those selected for...
According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases of COVID-19 in the state have climbed past 13,000, with that number not having been at that level since February 15 of this year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s no secret Arkansas is an anti-abortion state. Following a $1.6 billion dollar surplus for the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for a special session meeting on August 8th. Leading up to the meeting, Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert and Arkansas State Representative Megan Godfrey prepare for potential topics related […]
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Bill Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Sissy's Log Cabin in Pine Bluff, was appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday during a news conference at the Witt Stephens Nature Center. "Everyone knows Bill Jones as an entrepreneur and a...
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 14 pardons. An additional 33 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Nearly two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, questions over reproductive health and what’s protected under Arkansas law still linger. One of the biggest questions: Will in vitro fertilization (IVF) be allowed under certain legislation?. “For a select group...
With temperatures reaching triple digits on the heat index in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is calling on area employers to protect workers indoors and outdoors from the dangers of heat illness.
(Stacker) -The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
RUSSELLVILLE (KATV) — A Russellville man is going head-to-head with his homeowner's insurance company after he said they're only willing to pay less than one percent of the repairs. Storms back in February caused quite a bit of damage to Randy Robertson's home, his latest estimate for repairs is...
Arkansas activists say that they’ve collected more than double the required signatures to place a marijuana legalization initiative on the November ballot, with plans to submit the petitions to the state on the turn-in deadline on Friday. Responsible Growth Arkansas is seeking to place the issue on the ballot...
Batesville-based First Community Bank has announced that Natalie Bartholomew (pictured) has been hired as community president in Rogers, and she’ll be leading future expansion efforts in Northwest Arkansas. In her new role, Bartholomew will be responsible for securing a dedicated banking team, building lead relationships with area businesses, operational...
From taking countless medications for high blood pressure and cholesterol to now running half marathons and triathlons, one Central Arkansas man credits a Baptist Health surgery with completely transforming his quality of life.
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the last five months, Madison County investigators have been searching for Jason Lierl. “It was Jason and I who grew up together,” Sara Wood said. Wood and her brother, Lierl, haven’t spoken to each other since late January. “The last text messages that I received from him,” she said. […]
LITTLE ROCK — Planted acreage for all major commodity crops fell from growers’ stated planting intentions in March, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the across-the-board drop came...
Comments / 1