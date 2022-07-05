Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — The business strip along Highway 34 in Howard, South Dakota took a beating yesterday. Strong winds knocked over two liquid fertilizer tanks at the Howard Farmers Coop. Luckily they were empty at the time but all three tanks are dented and will have to be replaced. Two other buildings are also damaged, but nobody was hurt in part, because the manager says he learned a lesson from the storm on May 12th.
The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As of 5:501 pm, 24,355 households in Sioux Falls are without power. Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro. Let's face it, some of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants you to know that when you close your bedroom door before going to sleep, you increase your chances of survival should a fire start in your home. The Fire Safety Research Institute researchers found that closed-door rooms during a...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Like many of you, Midwest Communication Radio’s Sue Martens was trying to get home as Tuesday’s storm blew through Sioux Falls. Here’s Sue’s journal of her harrowing trip. Just drove home from the radio station, and here are some observations:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all over KELOLAND are dealing with the damage and picking up trees and branches following the second derecho this summer. It is a scene that is repeated all over the area. Winds of 70, 80, even 90 miles per hour were just too much for some trees, especially older ones.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The wind reports from yesterday severe weather were enough to classify the storm as a derecho, according to the National Weather Service. While the storm wasn’t accompanied by the wall of dust like the May storm, it produce damage from straight line winds that reached speeds of 99 mph near Huron and Howard. The Sioux Falls airport saw a top speed of 80 mph.
Road Closed signs are going up all over Sioux Falls as construction season continues. No fewer than five different streets are impacted in this phase. North Sycamore Avenue is closed between Benson Road and Producer Lane to allow crews to complete road improvements. The project is to be completed by...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — In South Dakota, to complete all local calls, you will need to dial the 605 area code + telephone number. This applies to all calls within the 605 area code that are currently dialed with seven digits. The change is to help implement the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms have been making their way across KELOLAND all day long. Strong winds are toppling trees and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. This latest round of storms also brought damaging hail. At Blue Nile Auto along West 10th Street...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SALEM, S.D. The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field today. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater says it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for much of the KELO Radio listening area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Huron, Mitchell, and Chamberlain areas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Pruning your trees is essential to keeping them protected from storms, and property protected from debris. This is especially true given the severe weather that has plagued the Sioux Falls area recently. According to americanarborist.net, pruning your trees removes dead and weak branches, abd...
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Nearly 5,000 Xcel Energy customers remain without power in the Sioux Falls area as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s according to the company’s outage map. Communities still experiencing outages include Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, Salem, Crooks, Garretson, Lennox, Chancellor, Montrose, Canistota, Bridgewater,...
