Amador County, CA

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

 2 days ago
California Wildfires A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers) by Tuesday.

“The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, Redman said. All were later safely evacuated.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

More than 100 fire engines, 1,200 firefighters and 14 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams "are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Electra Fire Burns in Neighboring Communities

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The Electra Fire, located in Amador and Calaveras Counties, started on the 4th of July this week and is now well into day 4 of burning. The current size, as reported by CalFire , is 4,272 acres. The fire is 40% contained and full containment is expected by July 18, 2022. No structures have been destroyed, however 1,217 structures are threatened. One injury is being reported to a first responder. Evacuations are currently in place in both Amador and Calaveras Counties.
Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Jumps To 60%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 9:36 p.m. Cal Fire said containment of the Electra Fire jumped to 60% over the course of the day while the total acreage burned remained at 4,272. Nearly 900 structures remain threatened by the fire. Cal Fire said increased smoke activity is to be expected in the areas north of Robinson Ranch at the intersection of Highway 26 and Ponderosa Road as previously unburned vegetation is expected to catch fire. Though, state fire officials said they do nnot expect any major issues to come of that. 7:41...
July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
Electra Fire Update, 4,272 Acres, 40% Contained, 1,886 Personnel

Amador & Calaveras Counties, CA…Fire behavior moderated overnight due to increased humidity. Several small spot fires were detected and mitigated with the support of intel platforms and night-flying helicopter operations. Firefighters continue strengthening control lines and mopping-up hot spots. Electra Incident Update AM 7.7. RESOURCES ASSIGNED. Engines: 168. Water...
Electra Fire maps | Updates, evacuations and road closures

JACKSON, Calif. — Activity for the Electra Fire was moderate overnight because of humidity. Firefighters continued mopping up hotspots into Thursday. Some evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings on Wednesday. "All residents along Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road within this area are clear to return home. The evacuation...
Amador County Residents Evacuated In Electra Fire Rely On Law Enforcement To Protect Homes

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Amador County residents who were evacuated due to the Electra Fire are waiting to return to their homes, but many remain helpless if their homes are targeted by thieves. Steve Lilly and his wife are camping out in their SUV at the Italian Picnic Grounds, along Highway 49 north of Jackson, not knowing how their home in the small town of Clinton has fared in the Electra Fire. “The sheriff’s department, I think they do a pretty good job,” Lilly said. “They have their cars protecting there and their roadblock signs up. If somebody walked in,...
Adventurer returns home from 600-mile expedition to Electra Fire, evacuation order

When John Silva set out on his month-long Mokelumne River “Source-to-Sea” adventure in early June, he knew it was going to be difficult. He had no idea, however, that just one day after his return from the 600-mile expedition, a wildfire would begin in the canyon of the very same river whose waters he followed to the sea and back up to his home in Pine Grove. Nor could he have predicted that a day later, his home would fall under a mandatory evacuation order due to the raging fire nearby.
Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
Caltrans Unveils New Animal Crossings Along I-80 In Placer County

COLFAX (CBS13) — A trip through the Sierra may soon be a little safer for drivers and the animals who live there. Caltrans unveiled new animal crossing projects across the state as an effort to help prevent cars from colliding with wildlife. “Approximately 26,000 animals are hit each year by drivers,” said Tracy Robinson of Caltrans. The project includes an $87 million overpass along Highway 101 in Southern California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed $50 million for these types of animal safety projects. “These are definitely important features that we want to continue incorporating,” said Caltrans spokesperson Raquel Borrayo. The two newest crossings are...
Solano County has highest COVID case rate in California

By Roger Straw, July 7, 2022, Source: New York Times, Tracking Coronavirus in California: Latest Map and Case Count, July 7, 2022. Three of California’s counties have recorded over 60 cases per day per 100,000 population over the last 7 days. Solano County had the highest of any county, at 67 new cases per day. Stay tuned for tonight’s Solano Health Department details. (Due to the holidays, Solano has not updated its COVID Dashboard since June 30.)
