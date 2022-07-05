Gherardi had a big impact on Bluejackets’ program

HIBBING — There’s nothing wrong with winning a state title or two, which is exactly what Hibbing High School senior Julia Gherardi did this season, taking her second-straight the pole vault title in Class AA.

But Gherardi’s accomplishment overshadows her true value to the Bluejackets’ program.

According to Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan, Gherardi provided more to her team than just her physical prowess.

Gherardi was leader both on and off the track for the Bluejackets.

For that reason, and for taking home her second title, Gherardi has been named the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald Review’s Girls Track Athlete of the Year.

Gherardi won her second title at a height of 13-feet, which puts her in rarified air on the Minnesota girls track scene.

She exceeded her personal best height by five inches, and had a 9-inch season-best height in competition.

She is just the fifth girl in Minnesota to eclipse 13-feet or higher. She joined Julia Fixsen, Andi Jacobs, Stacie Manuel and Alicia Rue as the only females to accomplish that height.

She has the best height in the state this season, and the best vault since Fixsen set the state record in 2018. Her mark of 13-feet ties her for 39th nationally among girls this year.

All of the accolades are nice, but Sullivan knows Gherardi’s true value to the team.

“There’s so many things you can say about her, but I’d say team unity was her best trait,” Sullivan said. “She wanted to create this unity amongst these girls. You realize that you’re friends and not competing against one another.

“Honestly, I don’t think you can move forward as a team without that. You have to build that friendship, whether it’s inside or outside of school. They all come from different backgrounds and families. All of that has to come together. Everything has to be put aside to create that team unity.”

Gherardi was able to do that, which is why her presence on the team was so valuable.

“She was always supporting everybody,” Sullivan said. “She’s out there cheering everybody on. She was good about helping the younger girls, good about teaching the newer ones that come along.

“She’s not loud or boisterous, but you know that she cares with her actions. That’s what we try to mold. When a phenomenal athlete puts in the time and effort, that pulls everybody else together. She doesn’t realize that she does that. It’s normal for her.”

That, according to Gherardi, was her biggest accomplishment this season.

“I always wanted to inspire the younger girls on the team,” Gherardi said. “When I was that young, I always looked up to the seniors and how hard they worked. I tried to work as hard as them.

“That got me to where I am now, so I hope I can help more girls improve. I’ll always hope that I had an influence on everybody. Hearing that now makes me happy.”

Gherardi’s leadership was needed more than ever this season.

Hibbing didn’t have a track and the weather only allowed Gherardi to practice outdoors just over a handful of times.

She didn’t complain. She went about her business as usual thanks to pole-vault coach Doug Moberg.

“He pushed me to be the best that I could be,” Gherardi said. “It wasn’t too rigorous, about three days a week vaulting for an hour or two, depending on the day. I had a weight-lifting class this year, so I lifted the entire school year.

“I was able to jump indoors a little bit. Once I got outside, I had to grind. I just kept the end goal in mind.”

Gherardi did vault 12-3 this season, but she knew there were better things in store for her.

“I knew 13-feet was possible if I worked hard enough,” Gherardi said. “It was awesome to see it. It means a lot being ranked up along with some of the best. I was going for Julia’s record, but the season got cut short.

“I didn’t get that, but being ranked with her is cool.”

Gherardi’s exploits didn’t surprise Sullivan at all.

“She was meant to be a pole vaulter,” Sullivan said. “She has a natural talent for sports in general. She excels beyond that because she does all of that hard work. A lot of kids have natural talent, but they don’t go beyond their natural ability.

“They don’t take that next step by doing those workouts. She’s going to be missed. The entire team will truly miss her.”

As for Gherardi’s future… She will be attending North Dakota State University in the fall.

The indoor track season begins in September.

“At college, I’m looking forward to getting some good jumps in, getting some PRs. I want to make 14-feet,” Gherardi said. “My ultimate goal would be to set a new world record (16-8), so I’ll see how high I can get. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I’m ready for it.”

Joining Gherardi on the All-Area team are her teammates Claire Rewertz, Mileena Sullivan, Brynn Babich, Tara Hertling, Andrea Petroske, Hattie Eskeli, Geli Stenson, Abigail Theien, Sullivan and Gianna Figueroa; Emmalee Oviatt of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm; Sydney Fitzgerald of Rock Ridge; Aubree Skelton, Hannah Baker, Lindsey Baribeau, Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Elli Theel, Olivia Forsline, Bella Thomas and Hannah Ronning of Mesabi East; and Liz Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl.