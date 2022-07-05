ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesabi Tribune

Post 222 hosts West Duluth looking to stay hot

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

HIBBING — After starting the season 0-5, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team is starting to right the ship.

Post 222 has now won three-of-their-last-four games and they hope to add another victory to their belts when they take on West Duluth, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.

Hibbing coach Logan Radovich knew it would take some time for his team to come together, and he’s seeing that happen before his eyes.

“Some of my players are starting to buy into my and my staffs’ coaching philosophy,” Radovich said. “It’s all about that mental play, making the big players. The veterans and younger guys are both doing that.

“It definitely helps because it’s all about playing for each other and themselves. You can't control the umpires, who’s safe or out and the other team. We focus on what we can do. That will ultimately cause more success for us.”

Radovich knew it would take some time, and it’s finally starting to develop.

“At the beginning it was tough,” he said. “It’s a transition year for me taking as coach, and getting everybody to buy in. That’s tough in anything. The more success we’ve been having, the more the kids have been buying in.

“That helps a little there.”

As far as the Post 71 Cubs go, Hibbing lost to West Duluth to start the season, then at the Grand Rapids Tournament, Post 222 beat Post 71 4-1.

“They were a little undermanned for that, so we’ll be getting their best,” Radovich said. “They will bring their A game, and that will be a challenge for us.”

Why?

“One through five in their lineup, they’re all good hitters,” Radovich said. “They’re not overpowering with their pitching, so we have to put the ball in play. That mentality had to start (Monday) in practice and they need to keep that when they get to the field.

“We can’t be chatting about things. They’re there to play baseball.”

Putting that ball in play gives Hibbing the best possible chance to win.

“When we do that, we’re batting over .600,” Radovich said. “When we don’t, we’re hitting .250. That’s the biggest thing. They have to live for those moments when they have the bases loaded, and they can drive in a couple of runs.

“That’s what I’m trying to preach to them. A lot of these kids, their confidence levels aren’t up. They don’t want to be in that big moment. That’s what they have to live for. I can only cheerlead for so long. They have to do it for themselves.”

Post 222 must also avoid costly mistakes.

“Baseball is a game of errors,” Radovich said. “Mistakes will happen. We have to limit runs with those mistakes we make. Our pitcher can’t get down on himself. Even if we strand the bases loaded, we have to put that behind us and get back to work.

“We have to play a sound game, throw strikes and put the ball in play.”

