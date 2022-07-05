Opinion: Crossing the border to go to school wasn’t easy, but it paid off. Today I work at a law firm.

Stephanie Sandoval’s graduation photo. (Stephanie Sandoval)

Sandoval is a King-Chavez Academy of Excellence alumna who graduated this year from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and has been hired by the Hogan Lovells law firm. She lives in Los Angeles.

For most K-12 students in San Diego, the morning hustle to school means rushing to catch a bus or battling neighborhood traffic. If students are really lucky, they can simply run down the street to get to class before the bell rings. But that isn’t every student’s reality, and it definitely wasn’t mine.

Commentary

In some ways, the U.S.-Mexico border seems more like an arbitrary line for many Americans and Mexicans on either side of it who consider California and Baja California to be one big region. Here, a novelist, two people involved in the area’s World Design Capital 2024 bid and a law school graduate share their points of view on life in two languages and cultures.

Starting when I was 6 years old, I crossed the U.S.-Mexico border between Tijuana and San Diego every weekday, starting in the line at 5 a.m. My father and I would wait in long lines alongside dozens of other students and their families to cross the border at San Ysidro and make it to class on time. My parents hoped an education in San Diego would offer me a brighter future with more opportunities. They were right.

From first through eighth grades, I attended King-Chavez Academy of Excellence in Barrio Logan. When I first joined the school, I was in the English as a second language (ESL) program that afforded me the opportunity to start learning English in a warm and encouraging environment. As the years went on, I continued to thrive in the inclusive setting that King-Chavez offers. Looking back, I recognize the level of attention and care I received from my teachers is not typical in a traditional public-school setting. In fact, I vividly remember that my parents couldn’t attend my sixth-grade parent-teacher conference, so my two teachers made a point to visit my family in Tijuana and held the meeting in my living room.

Now that I’m in my 20s and a law school graduate, my heart is full of appreciation for the effort, care and interest my teachers took in my education and future. King-Chavez’s diverse school community and enriched curriculum is what sparked my interest in social justice and law, where my focus continued throughout my academic career. San Diego made an investment in me, and I’m already working hard to give back and make our community proud. However, I recognize that not every student has an experience like mine.

Commuting to and from Tijuana on a daily basis can take its toll, especially on a young child. The days are long and can prove to be logistically challenging. For the benefit of all students — especially children who are commuting like I did — I hope our federal and state elected officials will continue pushing for improvements to our public transit system, double down on programs that benefit lower income working families, and increase funding for our free and reduced meal programs to ensure no student ever misses breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Advocacy from voters and leaders across our community is especially important right now. As I begin my career with a global law firm, I’ll proudly serve as a voice for young people and their families who are navigating similar paths to mine. I will also be a mentor, especially to those who may not have access to the invaluable support that I received at King-Chavez. We all need to be mentors, give our time and lend our help without asking for anything in return, to help more students break down barriers and accomplish their goals. Our community must work to ensure the best support systems are in place so every child can realize their dreams, just as I did.

I know my experience of having to cross the border for school and learn another language is not unique, but I hope it provides a different perspective on life and sets a foundation of hard work and perseverance.

To young people here in San Diego who are currently living the same experience I just shared, please know that all of your hard work and tenacity will pay off. You have an incredible opportunity ahead of you; remain focused and don’t become distracted from achieving your goals.

And to all the graduates in the class of 2022, remember that your education is a gift — and that no one can ever take it away from you.