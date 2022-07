ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The high temperature will be in the low to mid 90s into early this weekend. It will also be very humid, and that means it will feel like the low 100s during the hottest part of the afternoon. Take it easy and stay hydrated during this latest heat wave. The temperature will slowly fall through the 80s into the 70s at night. The best chance to cool off quickly is if your area gets hit with a thunderstorm, and they will be isolated to scattered throughout north Georgia from Wednesday through Friday - mainly in the afternoon.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO