ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Between San Diego and Tijuana exists a third place where a new way of thinking can emerge

By Laura E. Araujo, Edward Matthews
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Araujo is a binational communications and public affairs adviser and lives in Tijuana. Matthews is a writer and university professor and lives in Bankers Hill. They were co-chairs of the site visit experience committee for the World Design Capital 2024 bid.

Every language has gaps, places where our experiences outpace our words. Think of the feeling you had walking outdoors during the pandemic, the calming effect of nature and movement, something you felt but couldn’t name, something that Norwegians call friluftsliv ( open-air living ). This word fills a gap in our language, helps us better understand our shared human experience.

Now think of the feeling at the U.S.-Mexico border — that sensation of being in a space not wholly one nation’s or the other’s — a feeling we don’t have a term for in Spanish or in English.

We searched for a way of describing this feeling while writing the bid to become the World Design Capital 2024, a designation granted by the Montreal-based World Design Organization every two years. San Diego and Tijuana designers put together the first-ever binational World Design Capital bid , winning us the designation that will showcase binational talent as we design a more equitable future.

Hyphenating these two cities, San Diego-Tijuana, was the first step toward addressing this gap in our languages, but it didn’t quite capture the feeling. We still had this gap in our language.

Then the work of Chicana activist and scholar Gloria Anzaldúa came to mind. Anzaldúa articulated this feeling at the border by using the term nepantla (from the Mexican Indigenous language Nahuatl) which translates to “the in-between.” She described a third place, between the two nations, breaking the dualistic “either-or” mentality of national borders — a third place where a new way of thinking can emerge.

Those who reside at this in-between space are called nepantleros or neplanteras, people who practice a radical vulnerability with the goal of transformation through inclusion.

In Anzaldúa’s words : The nepantleras must alter their mode of interaction — make it more inclusive, open. In a to-and-from motion, they shift from their customary positions to the reality of first one group and the other. Though tempted to retreat behind racial lines and hide behind simplistic walls of identity, the nepantleras know their work lies in positioning themselves — exposed and raw — in the crack between these worlds, and in revealing current categories as unworkable.

Nepantla — the in-between — that’s the word we included in our World Design Capital bid. That’s the word that captures our border.

Through working on this bid, we’ve made friends in Tijuana and San Diego who have helped shift our “customary position” from “the reality of first one group and the other,” residing at the in-between to see the whole reality — the reality that we are both American and more, Mexican and more, San Diegans and more, Tijuanenses and more. Nepantla, “the in-between,” is the space of “and more” — the space tied to human identity more than national identity.

During the bid, we worked on a binational committee that designed an experience that took the World Design Organization delegate to Chicano Park, the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, Centro Cultural Tijuana, Escuela Libre de Arquitectura, Cine Bujazan, the UC San Diego Design Lab and Friendship Park. We blurred the lines between San Diego and Tijuana, calling attention to the third place — the in-between.

Looking ahead, we want this in-between place — our border region — to be a place offering a new vantage point to see old problems, a vulnerable space to challenge our assumptions and dream up solutions. In short, a place of transformation where the border is the conduit.

Anzaldúa has given us a metaphorical framework for setting aside our current priorities, perspectives and customary positions in service of a radical openness that can only be found at the border, at the in-between, the nepantla.

From this radical openness comes an awareness of design’s true purpose and how it can benefit our binational communities by presenting a new approach to homelessness, a collaboration to clean up the Tijuana River, a design ecosystem that can last for decades.

Joining this initiative means submitting to something greater than yourself, greater than any one organization — and being transformed by the process. We need nepantleros, people willing to position themselves at the “crack between these worlds” and foster dialogue that leads to community-based transformation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Recognizing Mike Davis, San Diego’s Giant of Urban Theory

In 1915, with the Panama-California exposition underway, a group of San Diego businessmen came up with a plan to sell Balboa Park. Not literally but figuratively. With the city’s crown jewel as the inducement, they placed ads in Midwest newspapers and then read the responses for clues about the class of the person who inquired.
SAN DIEGO, CA
borderreport.com

New trolley could connect San Diego to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — A trolley that would allow riders to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from San Diego into Tijuana is in the early planning stages, officials in Mexico confirmed with FOX 5 Wednesday. The Economy Secretary of Baja California’s office said officials are conducting a feasibility study to figure...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Unvaccinated City of San Diego employees who refuse testing will be fired

Mayor Todd Gloria held his monthly media briefing Thursday, where he discussed the return of major conventions and events and their impact on the city budget and local economy. Gloria said businesses and conventions choose San Diego as their destination because of our COVID-19 response, and our high vaccination rate,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
FOX 5 San Diego

Did you know San Diego County has a ‘haunted’ lake?

SAN DIEGO — About an hour from the city in rural East County, the San Diego region is home to a lake with a long history of giving campers and hikers a fright. Lake Morena County Park, the most remote reservoir in all of San Diego County, has been deemed one of “the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.” and appears on lists of spooky spots for paranormal meddlers of the internet.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

New travel advisory for Tijuana and Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No matter where you travel to it's just a good idea to keep your eye on things," says Oceanside resident Jennifer Dehoog. She goes to Tijuana once a week to visit her doctor. Dehoog didn't seem concerned about the State Department's new travel warning. Officials...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#World Design Capital#Norwegians#U S Mexico#World Design Organization#Chicana
KPBS

San Diegans taste and smell something in the water

Some San Diegans say their water has been tasting funny lately and it’s not their imagination. There is something in the water but the city says it’s not harmful. Banker's Hill resident Jean Diedrich first noticed her water tasted funny last Wednesday. She told KPBS it tasted "like dirt or must," adding that it didn’t look or feel any different, but it smelled bad. She said while neighbors discussed it among themselves and asked the property manager about it, all they could do was guess what could be wrong with their water and whether it was safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CBS 8

San Diego residents say water 'tastes like dirt'

SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Uniformed police officers to march in San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Police officers and other law enforcement officers will be allowed to march in the San Diego Pride parade. This comes two years after organizers banned uniformed officers from participating in the event. "I'm gonna be happy, just turned up," said San Diego Police Officer “Kiki” Coston....
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Bernardo Winery San Diego Day Trip

Bernardo Winery is 25 miles north of downtown San Diego and has produced wine for over 100 years. On the grounds and the winery are little wooden cottages that serve as shops and include such artisans as a goldsmith and a glassblower. The winery is a beautiful and historical place—a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Slavery case unfolded in San Diego courtroom 75 years ago

The infamous case of a woman enslaved by a Coronado couple unfolded in a San Diego Federal courtroom 75 years ago this summer. The 1947 conviction of a white woman, Elizabeth Ingalls — her husband Alfred Ingalls was acquitted — for enslaving a Black woman named Dora Jones, is considered a watershed moment for some of the civil rights protections Americans have today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

High utility prices prompts state audit of SDG&E

San Diego’s high utility prices have prompted an examination by acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden. SDG&E increased its rates an average of nearly 8% at the beginning of 2022. The utility has another rate-hike request before the CPUC which could boost average customer costs another 8.7%. The state...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy