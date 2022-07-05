Severe Weather Statement issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 757 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clinton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Alcoa, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Halls, Friendsville and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 374 and 393. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 108 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

