Charlotte, NC

Got July Fourth leftovers? Here's how long they'll be good to eat

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you hosted a Fourth of July cookout, you most likely have some food left over, and with food prices on the rise due to inflation, you might not have the stomach to just throw it in the trash. The good news is that you...

The Daily South

How Long Does Cooked Beef Last in the Fridge?

Have some leftover steak or a burger that went uneaten? You can safely store it for another meal. However, how long cooked beef lasts depends on how you store it. Cooked beef should cool either on the counter for a short period of time, loosely covered, or in the refrigerator. It will cool more quickly if big pieces are cut into smaller ones, or if it is spread out on a baking sheet.
Shoppers Say Costco's New Rice Tastes Exactly Like Chipotle's Famous Cilantro Lime Rice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some people order burritos and burrito bowls at Costco with no rice, and we have to admit that we just don’t get it. Sure, you can fit more beans and meat in the burrito without it, but why would you want to skip one of the best parts about Chipotle: their cilantro lime rice? It’s a food that’s spawned all sorts of copycat recipes online, from cilantro lime rice burrito bowls at home,...
10 Foods You Should Never Store in the Freezer

We’re all about reducing food waste (and saving a few bucks in the process), which is why we’re happy we can rely on the freezer to preserve our excess food…well, most of it, at least. Unfortunately, some things simply aren’t made to survive freezing temperatures. Here, a list of ten foods you should never store in the freezer—’cause, you know, knowledge is power.
The Refrigerated Costco Find That Helps Me Get Dinner on the Table in Just 5 Minutes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to grocery shopping, I’m very methodical. I always have a list and it’s always organized based on the layout of the store. I’m not a browse-the-aisles kind of shopper. And I can’t even blame my toddler for that. I simply like to get in, get what I need, and get out. Which, I hate to admit, is why I don’t enjoy grocery shopping with my husband — especially if it’s a trip to Costco. When he’s along, we inevitably leave with waaaaay more than what’s on the list. Undoubtedly, he’ll spy something that “we need” or “looks like a great buy.”
The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This July

School’s out, we’re a couple of weeks into summer, farmers markets and gardens are bursting with a bounty of glorious summer produce, and we’re happily settling into a season of simplified cooking. This month calls for making extra-easy, low-effort dinners; loading up on all the fresh veggies and ripe fruit; and enjoying frozen treats as often as possible.
What to do with all those leftovers this Fourth of July

Having too much food is part of hosting a party or family get-together. With a holiday like the Fourth of July, there’s going to be a lot of leftovers, and that means that most hosts have to figure out how to store them all. So what do we do...
Healthy Recipe: Veggie Fried Rice

Why get takeout when you could whip this up at home? This veggie fried rice is a great stand-by if you have leftover brown rice in the fridge or freezer. It is a crowd-pleaser, and with plenty of fiber and nutrient-packed veggies, it’s oh-so-much healthier than takeout. 1 teaspoon...
How to turn pasta scraps into a comfort-food bake

Lokshen, or noodle kugel, is a Jewish pasta casserole traditionally made on holidays with wide egg noodles and a custard made from eggs, cottage cheese and soured cream. It makes a quick, savoury, one-pot dinner or sweet, stodgy dessert that uses up pasta odds and ends or leftover cooked pasta.
Can You Freeze Rice?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, you can buy frozen rice, and that's convenient. But you can also freeze the rice you make at home. Buying frozen rice is convenient: freezing your leftovers to always have it on hand is even more convenient. Start with a batch of rice and some zip-top bags and you’re set.
I Tried Sweet Potato Toast for the First Time and It’s Safe to Say I’ve Been Missing Out

I don’t eat breakfast every day, but when I do? I know I can always count on a good, old-fashioned slice of toast. More than the bread itself, I adore the versatility of my go-to breakfast. Some days, I top sourdough with a runny egg, avocado, and arugula. Other times, I just stick with regular bread and butter. Either way: The bread always ends up being a vessel for whatever sounds good at the time.
Super Easy Monkey Bread Recipe

Monkey bread is easy to make and one of the most heavenly things to eat! Follow these simple instructions with common ingredients to make monkey bread that the entire family will love. The cinnamon goodness will melt in your mouth. The only downside is there won’t be leftovers. Easy...
How To Make Keto Pancakes: Recipes Worth Cooking

This keto pancakes recipe is gluten-free, low carb, sugar-free, and perfect alongside any toppings. Plus, you can make them with just 7 ingredients and in 15 minutes (5 minutes prep, 10 minutes to cook). Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients...
Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
