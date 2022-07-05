ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame has lost ground on ‘23 Maryland star defensive end

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes have been battling each other for the 2023 number one overall class spot. In the recent weeks, the two teams have gone back-and-forth with each respective commitment.

Not only are they both battling each other for the number one distinction, they are also engaging in a head-to-head recruiting battle for Maryland defensive end Jason Moore. Once thought to be a Notre Dame lean, multiple 247Sports crystal ball predictions have been logged in favor of the Buckeyes today.

Irish Insider Tom Loy, Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic and two of 247Sports national analysts, Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn all believe that Ohio State currently has the leg up on Moore’s recruitment. Those are the only current projections as to where they believe Moore will and, but each of the holds a good amount of weight within the industry.

Moore officially visited South Bend starting on June 10th and did the same with a visit to Columbus two weeks later. The Irish currently have Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore, and Devan Houstan committed on the defensive line for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

