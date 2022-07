Early Wednesday morning, the Heat Advisory was upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone and Madison counties through Friday evening. This means that heat index values at or above 110 degree will be possible during the hottest part of each afternoon. Rain-cooled air from nearby storms kept Huntsville's high at 98 Wednesday. That's hot, but not the 100-degree high Huntsville saw Tuesday, which was the city's first time reaching triple digits since October 2019.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO