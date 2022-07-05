ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East County water officials move to seize San Diego pump station, escalating dispute

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Local officials break ground last month on the East County Advanced Water Purification Project by the Padre Dam Municipal Waster District Office in Santee. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The city promised a court fight amid negotiations over a $950 million water recycling project

Leaders of a planned water recycling project in East County asked a court Tuesday for permission to take control of a pump station from the city of San Diego, escalating a dispute over the future of a plant that could serve hundreds of thousands of people.

Lawyers from the Advanced Water Purification Project submitted a motion in California Superior Court to seize the East Mission Gorge Pump Station.

Without quick access to the Santee facility, the region’s $950 million water project risked higher costs and missed deadlines, according to a letter sent by water officials to city leaders.

San Diego’s “inaction in implementing its obligations” has delayed some work “by almost a year,” Kyle Swanson, general manager and CEO of the Padre Dam Municipal Water District, wrote to San Diego Chief Operating Officer Jay Goldstone.

Both sides said negotiations were not dead, though Goldstone said San Diego would fight the move in court.

“While the City would have preferred the East County JPA not to have filed the eminent domain action, we are not surprised,” Goldstone wrote in an email. “JPA” stands for Joint Powers Authority, the project’s governing body.

Recent meetings between the two did result in a tentative agreement.

But technical teams have struggled to resolve a key sticking point: What to do with solid waste that will be generated by East County?

San Diego has offered to pay for most of a pipeline, known as a “brine line,” to carry that waste away from the city. But if the pipeline is not ready by the time East County’s project is finished, or if it’s ever down for repairs, San Diego officials worry the waste will be redirected to (and possibly overwhelm) the city’s system.

Amid talks, San Diego has delayed handing over the promised pump station.

East County needs access soon in order to keep costs from escalating, according to records and contracts issued by the Joint Powers Authority.

“We gotta keep the ball rolling,” Steve Goble, an authority member and part of El Cajon’s City Council, said in an interview.

At this time, Goble said they only wanted a judge to grant access to portions of the pump station by November. It can take up to 120 days to schedule a hearing, which is why the filing needed to happen soon, Goble added.

Furthermore, the city has only turned in two of the five draft agreements needed to move forward, and those came in well after an agreed-upon deadline, officials said.

Goldstone said a third agreement should be sent by Wednesday, and the remaining drafts would likely arrive “within the next week or two.”

The governing board approved taking the station by eminent domain in May. In late June, Goble publicly hinted at the filing during an El Cajon City Council meeting.

“We are looking to move a little bit more proactively in the coming weeks,” he said. “The citizens of East County can’t wait for the bureaucracy.”

The plant broke ground last month. It’s projected to recycle millions of gallons a day, to eventually supply about 30 percent of water for part of East County.

Comments / 1

 

