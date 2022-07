We’re a little more than a week away from one of the coolest events on the baseball calendar: the All-Star Futures Game. Last year, the Futures Game took place on the same day as the first round of the MLB Draft, held for the first time during All-Star Week. In 2022, MLB decided to give the game its own day, as it will take place at 7 p.m. ET on July 16 at Dodger Stadium, with the draft beginning the following day.

