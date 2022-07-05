ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Fair St. Louis draws in weekend crowds, but some businesses say its not what it used to be

By Gabriela Vidal
KMOV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the music, to the various vendors and spectacular fireworks at the Arch, Fair St. Louis organizers were pleasantly surprised by the crowds for the 41st annual three-day celebration. “It’s just so had to put a number on that. We were in the 10s...

Comments / 8

Guest
2d ago

Won't bring family downtown because the perception of widespread crime and the inability of police to protect us

6
Frank Belleville
2d ago

How could it be expected to be the same when many people can barely afford to breathe? LGB!

4
 

