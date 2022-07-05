Fair St. Louis draws in weekend crowds, but some businesses say its not what it used to be

The newest food truck garden from the team behind 9 Mile Garden, Frankie Martin’s garden, is now open on the former homestead of the eponymous Cottleville, Missouri, resident. Martin was known around town for driving his John Deere tractor everywhere and his mean coleslaw recipe that is still served at local fish fries today. In addition to a range of food trucks offering everything from sliders to salads, you’ll find a wine and whiskey bar located in Martin’s original home and a parking lot specifically for golf carts. “One of my primary things [I consider], aside from just overall quality, is diversity of the lineup and representing different cuisines,” managing partner Brian Hardesty says. “It’s very important to me to be as diverse as possible.”

COTTLEVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO