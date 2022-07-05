Exhibit featuring Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson opens in Wausau

Photo courtesy shirleyabrahamson.org.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson was a trailblazer in many things. She was the first woman justice and the first woman chief justice to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and she was the longest serving woman justice in United States history, at 43 years.

An exhibit titled “Justice for All: The Legacy of Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson” will feature Abrahamson’s groundbreaking career through text and personal photos, and will be open to the public July 1 through Aug. 31 at the Marathon County Public Library, 310 First St.

The Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson Legacy Committee spearheaded fundraising to create the traveling exhibit so people around the state could experience Abrahamson’s achievements, her impact on the Wisconsin

court system, and her place in history. It highlights causes she championed: women’s rights, civil rights, public understanding of the court system, and the importance of an independent judiciary.

The exhibit will also travel to Milwaukee City Hall, UW-Milwaukee’s Golda Meir Library, the L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire, and the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.