Australian musician Tristan Goodall dead at 48: Founding member of ARIA-winning band The Audreys dies 'peacefully' two years after quitting the group due to health issues

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tristan Goodall, a founding member of the ARIA-winning folk band The Audreys, has died at the age of 48.

He passed away 'peacefully' on Saturday surrounded by his family after suffering from health issues for the past two years, a representative confirmed to Double J.

The Audreys singer Taasha Coates announced Goodall's death in a statement on social media, writing: 'I am very sad to have to pass on the news that despite our best hopes for his recovery, we lost our dear Tristan on the weekend.

'He was 48 years old.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8eWv_0gVn9rcW00
Tristan Goodall, a founding member of the ARIA-winning folk band The Audreys, has died at the age of 48. He is seen on stage at Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria, on December 30, 2006

'I have talked to so many people in the last few days who knew Tristan, and the outpouring of love has been overwhelming. He touched so many of us with his beautiful music, his big heart, his big hugs and his big goofy laugh.'

Coates continued: 'I have to say goodbye to my dearest friend, my musical soulmate, and my grief is almost unbearable. Rest in peace, my darling Tristan. We had a dream and we made it happen, can you believe that?

'Thank you so much for sharing that journey with me. I will miss you every day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEtk7_0gVn9rcW00
He passed away 'peacefully' on Saturday surrounded by his family after suffering from health issues for the past two years, a representative confirmed 

Goodall and Coates formed The Audreys in Adelaide in 2004 alongside Cameron Goodall and Michael Green.

The band released their debut album, Between Last Night & Us, in 2006.

They released their second album, When the Flood Comes, in 2008. It won the ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MosKR_0gVn9rcW00
The Audreys singer Taasha Coates (right) announced Goodall's death in a statement

In 2010, Goodall and Coates continued as a duo after the other two members quit the band.

They went on to release their third album, Sometimes the Stars, which again won an ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album.

The band's fourth and last album, 'Til My Tears Roll Away, was released in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh9Dz_0gVn9rcW00
Goodall and Coates (pictured at the ARIA Awards in Sydney on November 27, 2011) formed The Audreys in Adelaide in 2004 alongside Cameron Goodall and Michael Green 

