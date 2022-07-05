ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Lewis dumps Stuart O'Keeffe after late night row over partying on 4th of July: 'There's not really a future there'

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jeff Lewis detailed the painful end of his four-month romance with Stuart O'Keeffe after four months of dating on the latest episode of his weekly SiriusXM radio show.

While announcing their split on Monday, the 52-year-old Flipping Out star explained he weighed 'the pros and cons' of calling it quits with the 40-year-old Irish chef, who he slammed for 'constantly choosing his social life' over their relationship.

'It was actually a very difficult decision and I'm extremely sad about it,' the father-of-one began. 'But I felt like there really wasn't a future there.'

Sad: Jeff Lewis detailed the painful end of his four-month romance with Stuart O'Keeffe after four months of dating on the latest episode of his weekly SiriusXM radio show; seen last month

Lewis continued: 'We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, we're very compatible. I love the guy, I adore the guy.... But we're just not on the same page when it comes to relationship and family.'

The television personality, who shares a five-year-old daughter named Monroe with his ex Gage Edwards, said he no longer wants 'the guy at the bar' bur rather 'the guy who stayed home from the bar.'

'I want to prioritize my kid, my house, my businesses — all of that,' he explained of his priorities.

Tough decision: While announcing their split on Monday, the 52-year-old Flipping Out star explained he weighed 'the pros and cons' of calling it quits with the 40-year-old Irish chef, who he slammed for 'constantly choosing his social life' over their relationship
'It was actually a very difficult decision and I'm extremely sad about it,' the father-of-one began. 'But I felt like there really wasn't a future there'

'This was not a rash decision,' Lewis made clear. 'This has been going on for weeks where I've had signs that this is not a long term thing.'

He concluded: 'And it's been fun, and it's been a nice distraction, but we're just not aligned — with what I want, what he wants, priorities. And I just don't see this relationship… I don't think it has potential to grow.'

Following the breakup, O'Keeffe told People he is 'heartbroken' and still loves Lewis 'very much.'

Different priorities: Lewis continued: 'We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, we're very compatible. I love the guy, I adore the guy.... But we're just not on the same page when it comes to relationship and family'

In March, Lewis revealed he was dating O'Keeffe on his radio show.

'What's nice about Chef Stu is he's always texting, he's always sending pictures, he's always calling," Lewis said.

'I don't worry about him, he's always including me in whatever he's doing, which, I appreciate that. I'm not anxious, I'm not stressed, I don't worry, I'm not insecure - none of that.'

Their relationship began after Lewis ended things with Scott Anderson in January.

