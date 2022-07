A body was found in the Sacramento River, near the Cypress Street bridge, in Redding on Thursday. The body has been recovered and an investigation is underway. The Redding Police Department said they were dispatched to the bridge and found an obviously deceased body off the east shore. The body was recovered by the Shasta County Coroner's Office and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office Boating Unit.

