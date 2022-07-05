ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I make my daughter’s favorite lunch — but trolls trash it as ‘inmate’ food

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Cottage cheese and baked beans are this 7-year-old's idea of an awesome lunch. @kp_athome

A self-proclaimed “wannabe Pinterest mom” on TikTok has gone viral for sharing what her youngster requests for lunch.

The mother often documents her 7-year-old daughter’s packed meals, but one in particular — including baked beans, cottage cheese, vanilla yogurt, two carrot sticks, grapes and ranch dressing — sparked some controversy.

“Yes I pack her what she asks for,” she captioned the video, which was posted in April.

“You guys did not like yesterday’s lunch at all and your hate comments were just so funny to me,” she said to food critics regarding a previous video that also featured beans.

“But at the end of the day that’s what she wanted and she literally only had two carrots left in her lunch when she came home so that’s a win in my book,” the mom said. “So here’s another lunch you probably won’t like because it’s basically the same lunch as yesterday.”

The mom claimed her 7-year-old daughter loves baked beans and eats them cold.
She also said that her daughter requests cottage cheese.

Despite her warning, trolls still shared their opinions on the meal.

“That looks like food for inmates,” one said.

But, ultimately, the mom got the last word.

“That’s it — that’s her lunch today,” she said at the end of the clip. “I really hope it pisses some of you guys off and I hope you guys have the day you deserve.”

“This is a criminal record,” another judged.

“This is the saddest packed lunch I’ve ever seen,” one wrote.

However, she did receive some praise.

“Just because she doesn’t slice the carrots like dinosaurs or bread like stars doesn’t mean its not a good meal for a kid,” one user said, sticking up for the mom.

“Healthy and balanced,” another said.

“I personally don’t like baked beans and cottage cheese, but I’m glad that you put in what your daughter wants,” another said.

“How?! How is her stomach not screaming after eating this?! I wld legit have stomach cramps. But if she’s 😊 then I love it.”

TikTok food critics compared the meal to what is served in jail.
The mom said that her daughter usually eats everything except for a carrot or two.

Comments / 8

BeKindEnjoyLife
2d ago

Do the trolls pay your bills or share your bed? Well then ! I’d say carry on with what makes the child happy

Reply
4
EKJ iowa
2d ago

If that’s what she wants then give it to her it’s not like it’s junk food.

Reply(1)
5
