ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Enterprising women from the 1930s saved the Marin Art and Garden Center

By Nikki Silverstein
pacificsun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the foresight of a group of “Marin housewives” more than 75 years ago, the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, an official list of America’s historic places worthy of preservation. The center joins...

pacificsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
sfbayview.com

‘We need something real’

The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

Private Hunting Club, Wing & Barrel Ranch, Offers an Extraordinary Experience in the Historic City of Sonoma

Hunting, Fishing and Other Activities Are Offered at This Exclusive Club. Experiencing the great outdoors in California usually means sleeping bags, flashlights and hot dogs. I cherish the memories I’ve made gathering around campfires and swapping stories with friends while drinking out of red cups, but I’ve always wished for something more—more sophisticated, more elevated. Switching out a plastic red cup for a wine glass, hot dogs for fine dining and flashlights for twinkling cafe lights, Wing & Barrel Ranch offered the solution to this desire at their private and exclusive shooting club in Sonoma. Wing & Barrel Ranch Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stinson Beach, CA
Marin County, CA
Government
Marin County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Ross, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design History#Garden Club#Cultural History#The Green Brae Brick Kiln#The Board Of Supervisors
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Labor union buys Concord building as home for its new offices

CONCORD — An East Bay labor union has bought a Concord office building that will serve as the organization’s new headquarters. Operating Engineers Local 3 is moving to a building at 3000 Clayton Road in the wake of the union’s purchase of the property. The deal was...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy