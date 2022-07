TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have arrested one person they say is connected to a Wednesday evening shooting that left four people injured. It all started when four people who were sitting on the southwest corner of E. Chelsea Street and Courtland Street started to argue with someone in a silver Nissan Altima, police explained in a news release. The person inside the car then flagged down a silver Chrysler which stopped on the same street.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO