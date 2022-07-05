Surprise PD details deadly shooting over the July 4th weekend

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is offering two rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrests of suspected murderers Mohamed Hassan and Jabreel Elmi. The Bolo Program, which helps track down Canada's most wanted criminals, TPS's Homicide Unit and Toronto Crime Stoppers, announced the rewards in a July 7 press release.
Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger...
Six people were killed and at least two dozen wounded when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, turning a civic display of patriotism into a scene of panicked mayhem.
Robert Crimo III allegedly confessed to carrying out the July 4 mass shooting in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood, a prosecutor said at Crimo’s first court hearing Wednesday, July 6. At the hearing, during which a judge ruled that Crimo would be held without bond, Assistant State Attorney Ben...
Dr. David Baum tells WMAQ's Phil Rogers what the scene was like during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire killing six people and injuring at least 24. He said a few medical professionals stayed behind after people began scattering to help those with "horrific injuries."July 4, 2022.
The man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle has been convicted of first-degree murder. 32-year-old Eric Holder Jr. shot Hussle outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. According to prosecutors, Hussle was shot 10 times, with bullets striking him in his head and torso, as well as severing his spine.
The sentencing of Nancy Crampton Brophy, the author of How to Murder Your Husband who was actually convicted of doing just that, was a bit of a formality Monday morning. At 71, even the minimum sentence for second-degree murder—25 years in prison—likely meant the same fate for Crampton Brophy as the maximum sentence of a lifetime behind bars.
Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left an 80-year-old woman dead after a high school graduation in New Orleans, according to officials. An argument in the parking lot of Xavier University’s Convocation Center escalated with gunfire on May 31, not long after students from Morris Jeff High School had received diplomas, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The U.S. now has more than 600 monkeypox cases, as the World Health Organization plans to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency. And after a COVID-19 hiatus, Spain’s famous running of the bulls is set to return to the streets of Pamplona.
A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
THE alleged gunman in the July 4 parade massacre reportedly shared a beheading video online despite his family saying there were "no warning signs". Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was arrested and named a person of interest by law enforcement following the bloodbath in Highland Park, Illinois. The 22-year-old...
An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Five people were killed and 19 have been taken to the hospital after a shooting sent people running for safety during the Highland Park July 4 parade on Monday. Highland Park Police said they are still searching for the shooter, and are urging people in...
Video taken by a person in their car in Lake Forest, Illinois, appears to show the arrest of Robert Crimo, the person of interest in the Highland Park shooting that killed six people and injured 24.July 5, 2022.
The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The driver was transporting Randy Cox, 36, to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked hard to avoid a collision, police said, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. His family said he remains paralyzed from the chest down. Cox’s mother, two sisters and civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke before meeting with U.S. Department of Justice officials in New Haven Friday, arguing that Cox’s constitutional rights were violated. “You ask yourself, was it cruel and unusual punishment to put him in the back of that police transportation van with no seat belt, knowing that if you’re speeding, if you slam on the brakes, that somebody is going to be seriously injured?” Crump said.
The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in his murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr. was attacked by "multiple individuals" while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, his attorney Aaron Jansen said. The back of Holder's head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.The incident is under investigation.
A man was left with a life-threatening injury after being stabbed at a Phoenix gas station Monday, according to Phoenix police.
Officers found the man after answering a call at a 16th Street and Highland Avenue gas station.
