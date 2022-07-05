ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise PD details deadly shooting over the July 4th weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting in Surprise ended with three people killed, four...

Man who shot Nipsey Hussle convicted of first-degree murder

The man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle has been convicted of first-degree murder. 32-year-old Eric Holder Jr. shot Hussle outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. According to prosecutors, Hussle was shot 10 times, with bullets striking him in his head and torso, as well as severing his spine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
4 arrested in shooting that left woman, 80, dead after high school graduation

Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left an 80-year-old woman dead after a high school graduation in New Orleans, according to officials. An argument in the parking lot of Xavier University’s Convocation Center escalated with gunfire on May 31, not long after students from Morris Jeff High School had received diplomas, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Derek Chauvin faces federal prison sentence over George Floyd killing: CBS News Flash July 7, 2022

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The U.S. now has more than 600 monkeypox cases, as the World Health Organization plans to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency. And after a COVID-19 hiatus, Spain’s famous running of the bulls is set to return to the streets of Pamplona.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
CHICAGO, IL
Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The driver was transporting Randy Cox, 36, to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked hard to avoid a collision, police said, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. His family said he remains paralyzed from the chest down. Cox’s mother, two sisters and civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke before meeting with U.S. Department of Justice officials in New Haven Friday, arguing that Cox’s constitutional rights were violated. “You ask yourself, was it cruel and unusual punishment to put him in the back of that police transportation van with no seat belt, knowing that if you’re speeding, if you slam on the brakes, that somebody is going to be seriously injured?” Crump said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked with razor in holding cell

The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in his murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr. was attacked by "multiple individuals" while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, his attorney Aaron Jansen said. The back of Holder's head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two injured in Tuesday morning St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN

