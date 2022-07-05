Brandon Crawford batting eighth for Giants on Tuesday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said the offense "can go above and beyond" what they accomplished last season. "At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it's just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now," Stafford said. "So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year." Stafford matched his career-high with 41 passing scores last season (second-most in the NFL) and recorded a career-best 6.8% touchdown rate (second-best in the NFL) while leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, but it sounds like the veteran quarterback believes he can be even better in 2022.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO