Duval County, FL

‘I wanted to create a change’: Westside football coach hopes to make impact in his community

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Randy Randall Jr. saw faces that he shouldn’t have been seeing. Not in his line of work. Not behind bars. It was during that time where the first-year Westside High head football coach made a decision. He wanted to make a difference in his...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Treyaun Webb, 4-star RB out of Jacksonville with 46 offers, announces SEC commitment

Treyaun Webb, a 6-foot-1 and 205-pound 4-star running back out of Jacksonville, Florida, (Trinity Christian Academy) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Webb committed to Florida the same afternoon that the Gators flipped former Penn State 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes. He is ranked the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, and the No. 33 player in the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports Composite. Webb has a reported 46 offers, including the likes of Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Duval County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Enter to win gift certificate to take care of your health at DRIPBaR

Taking care of our health has never been more important, and one way you can do that is visiting DRIPBaR in Jacksonville and St. Johns. DRIPBaR is a unique place that specializes in IV vitamin therapy. The DRIPBaR in Jacksonville and St. Johns offers many different IV vitamin drips that deliver essential nutrients right at the cellular level for maximum absorption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Duval Schools report over 500 teaching vacancies

The number of teachers willing to enter the classroom in Florida this school year continues to dwindle, and Duval County is no exception. A new survey released by the Florida Education Association shows over 9,500 teaching and staff vacancies statewide. Around this time last year, the same agency reported nearly 5,000 shortages.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Third-generation furniture retailer seeking new options after Ashley sale

After 20 years building up area Ashley HomeStore locations, Jacksonville business owner and investor Howard Fineman is “rewiring,” not retiring. Furniture-industry trade outlets reported May 17 that 1915 South, an Ashley HomeStore licensee, took over the four Jacksonville stores, one in Georgia and the distribution center, all led by Fineman.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

