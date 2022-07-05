ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

By GRANT SCHULTE, CLAIRE SAVAGE, HARM VENHUIZEN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who got lost during the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago are among the seven people who were...

