Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Officials released the names on Tuesday of six of the seven people killed by a gunman during Monday's Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. More than 30 other people were injured when gunman fired about 70 shots from an AR-15-style rifle, and nine people were still hospitalized Tuesday night. CNN's Anderson Cooper paid tribute to the six slain parade-goers identified so far.
The victims in the Highland Park parade shooting were parents and grandparents. Many were at the parade with their families. Witnesses say a father was killed while shielding his 2-year-old son from bullets. Adriana Diaz reports.
On Monday, an active shooter in Highland Park, Illinois, opened fire during an Independence Day parade. At a press conference Tuesday, law enforcement officials reported that 45 people had been injured and seven were killed. Since the shooter is now in custody, the community has turned its attention to those...
AN URGENT search is underway to locate a missing woman believed to have been abducted on Thursday and to currently be in danger. Jasmine Contreras, 29, was reportedly kidnapped outside of a Target store in broad daylight after witnesses said she was offered a ride in an older car and failed attempts to escape.
July 6 (UPI) -- Robert Crimo III confessed Wednesday to killing seven people in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago. Crimo made his first court appearance on Wednesday as a judge ordered him held without bond. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli later...
An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The driver was transporting Randy Cox, 36, to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked hard to avoid a collision, police said, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. His family said he remains paralyzed from the chest down. Cox’s mother, two sisters and civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke before meeting with U.S. Department of Justice officials in New Haven Friday, arguing that Cox’s constitutional rights were violated. “You ask yourself, was it cruel and unusual punishment to put him in the back of that police transportation van with no seat belt, knowing that if you’re speeding, if you slam on the brakes, that somebody is going to be seriously injured?” Crump said.
A former FBI investigator said on Monday that the situation surrounding the shooting outside Chicago at a July 4th parade suggests there was pre-planning involved. "Well, it does start to at least suggest is that this person had you know, there's pre-planning involved. Perhaps it's someone who had access to one of those buildings or knew the buildings and knew the vantage point," former FBI Investigator Bill Daly told "America Reports."
Among those killed in the July Fourth holiday parade in Highland Park, Illinois, are husband and wife Irina and Kevin McCarthy, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The couple appears to leave behind a son, Aiden, who is believed to be 2. DePaul University, where they each were...
The woman who launched a fundraiser for the 2-year-old boy whose parents were killed in the Illinois parade shooting said Wednesday that she was astonished by the tens of thousands of people who donated more than $2.5 million to the couple’s surviving son in a single day. Irina Colon...
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after six people were killed and 38 injured at a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.Robert E. Crimo III was taken into custody on Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.Witnesses reported hearing up to 60 shots fired just after 10am CDT on Monday, which struck several in attendance and sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — running from the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.The city later confirmed five died at the scene, and one passed away...
The suspect in the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. Robert Crimo III, 21, is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others when he allegedly opened fire on a parade route during an Independence Day celebration Monday.
A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings on a holiday meant to celebrate all things American. Nancy Rotering -- the mayor of Highland Park, a wealthy suburb north of Chicago in the Midwestern state of Illinois -- gave the same toll and condemned the holiday violence.
Three women were caught on camera completely trashing a fast food restaurant in New York City, reportedly because they were charged $1.75 for extra sauce. The violent episode happened at Bel Fries around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Shocking video shows the three women hurling glass...
Robert Crimo, a 22-year-old man who was named by police as a “person of interest” in a fatal shooting attack on a July 4 parade, has been arrested by the authorities. Officials said Mr Crimo was taken into custody near Lake Forest, a Chicago suburb about six miles to the north of where the attack on the Indepedence Day parade was carried out, with shots from a high-powered rifle being fired into the crowd from a roof top. Six people were killed and at least 35 were injured,.At a brief press conference on Monday evening, officials said Mr...
Comments / 0