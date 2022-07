Even though Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics fell short of securing the 2022 NBA Championship title, the young baller is still winning at life. Aside from Jayson winning the Eastern Conference Finals with his team, the 24-year-old has been prospering in his love life and with parenthood. That’s right — for folks that have been out of the loop, Jayson is a dad to 4-year-old Deuce, aka Jayson Tatum Jr.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO