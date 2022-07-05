Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Grant by NWS

Two people were injured when a semi truck and trailer rolled on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Monday around 5pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 34 year old Tahir Ali of Madison was driving the semi, owned Pan-O-Gold Baking Co, south on Highway 151 when it went onto the shoulder. Ali over-corrected, causing the semi to turn sharply sideways, roll onto the side and then slide into the median. Ali and a passenger, 58 year old Douglas Yager of Columbus, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for their injuries. Guy’s Truck and Tractor Service of Kieler removed the semi truck. Dickeyville EMS, Southwest Health EMS, the Dickeyville Fire Department and Cuba City Police Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

