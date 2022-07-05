ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Grant The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

High humidity sends heat index soaring in Southern Wisconsin

A combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity have put much of southern Wisconsin under a heat advisory until Tuesday night. Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees in some areas, said Molly Peters, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in La Crosse. The area under advisory stretches from Vernon County southward to Grant County, and eastward to the Milwaukee area.
LA CROSSE, WI
106.9 KROC

Man Hospitalized After Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured after crashing his vehicle in Houston County Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says the crash happened along Hwy. 44 at County Rd. 20 north of Caledonia around 5:30 p.m. Troopers say 33-year-old Jonathan Rugg was traveling south on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Semi Rollover Crash with Injuries

Two people were injured when a semi truck and trailer rolled on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Monday around 5pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 34 year old Tahir Ali of Madison was driving the semi, owned Pan-O-Gold Baking Co, south on Highway 151 when it went onto the shoulder. Ali over-corrected, causing the semi to turn sharply sideways, roll onto the side and then slide into the median. Ali and a passenger, 58 year old Douglas Yager of Columbus, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for their injuries. Guy’s Truck and Tractor Service of Kieler removed the semi truck. Dickeyville EMS, Southwest Health EMS, the Dickeyville Fire Department and Cuba City Police Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison SWAT teams mobilized after warning about Highland Park suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Now we will never know for certain what stopped him, but I am thankful that no innocent lives were taken from our city,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said just hours after the revelation the alleged Highland Park shooter weighed carrying out a second attack in Dane County.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
wizmnews.com

Two suspects in triple murder probably will have separate trials in La Crosse

The chances are slim that two suspects in a triple homicide will be tried together in La Crosse County. The DA’s office says it will not seek a joint trial for Nya Thao and co-defendant Khamthaneth Rattanasack in the July 2021 shooting deaths of three men at a quarry near West Salem. Thao is already scheduled to go on trial next June.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
nbc15.com

Boscobel police warn ‘copy money’ is popping up

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of fake cash is working its way across Boscobel and residents need to be vigilant, the city’s police department warned Thursday. The bogus bills are known as ‘copy money,’ and they are designed to look realistic for use in movies or for practical jokes. They can be purchased online easily, the police department explained in a Facebook post.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gun found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. Regional Airport over Fourth of July weekend, TSA says

MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officers found a handgun in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport over the Fourth of July weekend, the agency said Tuesday. In a news release, TSA officials said an officer saw the gun on an X-ray screen during a routine screening just before 1 p.m. Saturday. The passenger, who is...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Meet the Pet of the Week: Bubby

You can find out more about Bubby and the rest of the animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI

