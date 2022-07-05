ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCreary by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Green, Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adair; Green; Marion; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Green, south central Marion, Taylor and northeastern Adair Counties through 230 PM EDT/130 PM CDT/ At 158 PM EDT/1258 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Campbellsville around 210 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Knox and central Clay Counties through 845 AM EDT At 821 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manchester, Littleton, Herron, Pigeonroost and Tanksley around 830 AM EDT. Hima and Sibert around 835 AM EDT. Horse Creek Junction around 840 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bluehole, Boho, House, Goose Rock, Park Valley, Botto, Jonsee, Hector, Cottongin and Plank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 757 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clinton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Alcoa, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Halls, Friendsville and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 374 and 393. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 108 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

