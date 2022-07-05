Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Lancaster; Otoe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the early morning hours. Very heavy rainfall can be expected with 1 to 3 inches forecast. Isolated spots could receive more.

CASS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO