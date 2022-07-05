ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Iowa...and southeastern and east central Nebraska. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds form from showers or weak thunderstorms. The funnels tend to be brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burt, Cass, Douglas, Sarpy, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burt; Cass; Douglas; Sarpy; Thurston; Washington CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds form from showers or weak thunderstorms. The funnels tend to be brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cass, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Lancaster; Otoe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the early morning hours. Very heavy rainfall can be expected with 1 to 3 inches forecast. Isolated spots could receive more.
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Cass; Colfax; Dodge; Douglas; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUTLER CASS COLFAX DODGE DOUGLAS PLATTE SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON
BUTLER COUNTY, NE

