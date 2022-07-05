ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Clayton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton The...

alerts.weather.gov

cbs2iowa.com

Tornado hits Buchanan County Tuesday

Following Tuesday's derecho across the state of Iowa, the National Weather Service, with help from Buchanan County Emergency Management, officially confirmed a tornado in Buchanan County. The tornado occurred less than a mile west of Winthrop and lifted prior to moving into town. The tornado was based on photos and...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Storm Damage causing intermittent signal issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site. We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches. We apologize for the inconvenience. We have a crew working on the issue.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Storm clean up in Independence

Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cityofmarion.org

County Home Road/Alburnett Road Roundabout to Close on July 7

On Thursday, July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Linn County will be closing the roundabout at the intersection of Alburnett Road and County Home Road to install mountable curbs. The project is expected to take one day. Emergency personnel have been notified and will continue to have access if needed.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
Clayton County Register

State Fire Marshal’s Office says “no matter is off the table” as investigation into February 13 fire remains open ...

A couple of recent developments regarding the February 13 fire that destroyed two buildings on Allamakee Street in Waukon and damaged several adjacent structures have prompted some clarification by the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s office. An initial mid-June report by the KWWL television news station regarding the focus of the fire investigation being on arson was corrected a couple days later by the station, with that clarification of “not being investigated as an arson at this time” not being entirely correct, either, as were neither the date nor the address of the fire mentioned in the initial KWWL report. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey with the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office offered that the “lines of communication must have gotten crossed somewhere” with what the television station reported.
WAUKON, IA
KCRG.com

Fire displaces family in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 am on Wednesday, residents in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue noticed smoke and that their home caught fire. The family was able to evacuate the house with their pets. Firefighters on scene reportedly rescued one cat from the home. Officials reported severe...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Mayor of Waukon arrested for child endangerment

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Waukon Police requesting assistance with a possible child abuse case regarding the Mayor of Waukon. 42-year-old Patrick Stone was asked to bring his child in for a welfare check and visible marks were found...
WAUKON, IA
KCRG.com

Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and staff regarding a security incident that occurred over the weekend. The school says that the security threat has caused district activities, minus high school baseball and softball games, to close over the week while the incident is addressed and resolved. Regularly scheduled activities are expected to resume on July 11th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids school district to meet about cyberattack

Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Iowa Supreme Court will not hear case regarding abortion 24-hour waiting period. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

