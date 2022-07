LOS ANGELES - Looking to save some money on your next gas bill?. You could qualify for SoCalGas' energy savings program for free energy-efficient home improvements. SoCalGas on Wednesday announced new eligibility guidelines for customers whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines, compared to the previous criteria of up to 200%. A family of four that earns up to $69,375, will now be eligible for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades. The previous income eligibility guidelines were up to $55,500 for a family of four.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO