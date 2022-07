LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to investigate an incident where a 22-year-old man was apparently shot over the weekend. According to reports, it happened at about 5 a.m. on Saturday when police saw a pick-up truck speeding down Loop 20, near the entrance of Lake Casa Blanca. When police pulled the driver over, they saw he was taking a passenger to the hospital. The victim had two gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, but stable.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO