First Look at Celtics Rookie JD Davison

The Boston Celtics can be considered a major success story last season because they reached the NBA Finals thanks to the play of their two star players and the defensive abilities of the role players. The team fit perfectly together, and first-time head coach Ime Udoka did a fantastic job getting everyone to buy into their scheme. But as expected, the Boston Celtics faltered in the NBA Finals in favor of the more experienced Golden State Warriors. It was still an amazing season for the Celtics as nobody expected them to reach that far in the playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO