Boston, MA

First Look at Celtics Rookie JD Davison

By Bobby Manning
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — The Celtics introduced JD Davison on Tuesday ahead of NBA Summer League, their No. 53 overall...

The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fadeawayworld.net

10 Best Free Agents The Boston Celtics Can Acquire This Summer

The Boston Celtics can be considered a major success story last season because they reached the NBA Finals thanks to the play of their two star players and the defensive abilities of the role players. The team fit perfectly together, and first-time head coach Ime Udoka did a fantastic job getting everyone to buy into their scheme. But as expected, the Boston Celtics faltered in the NBA Finals in favor of the more experienced Golden State Warriors. It was still an amazing season for the Celtics as nobody expected them to reach that far in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Latest on Celtics' plans regarding $17.1M trade exception

The Boston Celtics added two impact players last weekend -- and they have a resource that could help them acquire a third. The Celtics own a $17.1 million traded player exception generated from their trade of Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks last summer. The TPE expires July 18, however, so president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has less than two weeks to utilize the asset in a deal before it vanishes.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics add big man depth? Six free agents for C's to target

The Boston Celtics have a deep, versatile roster after reportedly adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari over the weekend. But if there's one area where they could use some reinforcements, it's on the front line. After sending Daniel Theis to the Indiana Pacers in the Brogdon trade, Boston has a...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Has Celtics president Brad Stevens made a bad deal yet for Boston?

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens continues to make a name for himself as an NBA executive with his trade for former Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon after having dealt for the team’s newest floor general with only reserves Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a top-12 protected 2023 first-round draft pick.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: What Boston Celtics are getting in JD Davison

The best pure athlete in the 2022 NBA Draft class was taken as the No. 53 overall selection. Sounds difficult to believe, right? But in this draft, there’s a case to be made that it's exactly what the Boston Celtics got in JD Davison. The one-and-done prospect possesses jaw-dropping...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics consider Aron Baynes reunion as center eyes comeback?

Aron Baynes couldn't walk about 11 months ago. Now, he's angling to get back on an NBA court. The 35-year-old free-agent center will work out in front of NBA teams Friday in Las Vegas, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. That's a remarkable achievement in itself, as Baynes suffered a serious spinal cord injury on July 28, 2021, after he fell in a bathroom in the middle of a game while playing for Team Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Trout, Ohtani, Betts, Turner to start All-Star Game in LA

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were voted to start as first-time All-Stars, finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves were elected from the first round of balloting as the top vote-getters in their leagues. The AL starting lineup includes Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Boston third baseman Rafael Devers and Kirk behind the plate. Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees joined Judge and Trout in the outfield, while Ohtani was voted in as designated hitter.
ANAHEIM, CA

