Placerville Queen fans are in for a real treat as The Kings of Queen bring the most authentic tribute to Queen in the world to the Saureel Summer Night stage Saturday. Freddie Mercury undoubtedly possessed one of the most powerful, versatile and emotionally connected voices in rock history. Since his passing, few vocalists have been able to parallel his multi-faceted strengths as a vocalist and a performer. To celebrate the magical sound that Queen brought to the world, The Kings of Queen was formed by veteran vocalist and frontman Emo Alaeddin. His ability to command his voice and the crowd, along with the undeniable talent of his three bandmates — Matthew Garbacz, Ted Morton and Lance Turner, makes The Kings of Queen the perfect tribute for hardcore Queen fans.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO