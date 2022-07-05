Quad Cities authorities report low fireworks injuries, tickets following 4th of July weekend

Ryan McCredden is the Operations Manager of Townsquare Media Quad Cities. You know what? The Quad Cities really aren't that bad. But if you read some comments on social media you might think this is the worst place in the world to live. As somebody who has lived across this country and for a bit over 3 years here in the Quad Cities, I'm here to tell you that it's really not that bad.

