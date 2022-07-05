ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Quad Cities authorities report low fireworks injuries, tickets following 4th of July weekend

WQAD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice departments across the area issued four...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Quad Cities police report string of unlocked car thefts, highlight prevention measures

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad Cities law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be more vigilant about locking their cars after a reported string of recent thefts. On Tuesday, July 5, the Rock Island Police Department made a Facebook post about the recent thefts in the area and common threads between them. Across the river, the Davenport Police Department echoed RIPD's message.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Severe T’Storm Watch for the Quad Cities until midnight

In addition to today’s Excessive Heat Warning, we now have a Severe T’Storm Watch in the Quad Cities also. This watch is in effect until midnight. We’ll see scattered storms developing over the next few hours…and there’s a possibility of a long line of storms advancing into our area from the NW. This storm has now formed into a likely derecho but should not be as strong as the derecho we had 2 years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities#4th Of July#Hospitals
WQAD

'Bee' helpful this weekend, count the bugs in your backyard!

MOLINE, Ill. — Conservation groups are looking for Quad Cities nature lovers to help photograph any insects seen visiting flowers on July 8-10. The groups are throwing the "Backyard Bee Blitz," which is similar to their annual "BioBlitz," an activity in which all of the biodiversity in a specific area is examined to provide a snapshot at a time when flowers and pollinators are present.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Quad City eye doctor answers common questions about vision

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When should I get my eyes checked? What are ‘floaters’? Those are just a few of the common questions Dr. William Benevento with Eye Surgeons Associates has heard in the 28 years he has been at the practice in the Quad Cities. He provides easy answers to common questions.
HEALTH
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC Airport director named head of Visit Quad Cities board

Visit Quad Cities on Thursday announced its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, who is executive director of Quad Cities International Airport.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Why does the sky sometimes turn green during storms?

MOLINE, Ill. — Tuesday night, July 5, a derecho made its way through Iowa. Before the derecho reached the Quad Cities area, it traveled through South Dakota. There, it created a green apocalyptic-looking sky that went viral on social media. There is a scientific reason why the sky turns...
ASTRONOMY
KIIK 104.9

The Quad Cities Aren’t That Bad. Here Are 10 Reasons Why This Is A Good Place To Live.

Ryan McCredden is the Operations Manager of Townsquare Media Quad Cities. You know what? The Quad Cities really aren't that bad. But if you read some comments on social media you might think this is the worst place in the world to live. As somebody who has lived across this country and for a bit over 3 years here in the Quad Cities, I'm here to tell you that it's really not that bad.
MUSIC
hoosieragtoday.com

Another Iowa Derecho This Week

It wasn’t that long ago that many of us had never heard the word “derecho”, but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy