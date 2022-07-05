Quad Cities authorities report low fireworks injuries, tickets following 4th of July weekend

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad Cities law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be more vigilant about locking their cars after a reported string of recent thefts. On Tuesday, July 5, the Rock Island Police Department made a Facebook post about the recent thefts in the area and common threads between them. Across the river, the Davenport Police Department echoed RIPD's message.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mystery is growing over what happened to old license plates a decade ago. Another innocent Iowan has received traffic violation notices she didn’t deserve. An investigation uncovered several old Iowa plate numbers caught on traffic cameras in New York City. The Manhattan skyline is...
In addition to today’s Excessive Heat Warning, we now have a Severe T’Storm Watch in the Quad Cities also. This watch is in effect until midnight. We’ll see scattered storms developing over the next few hours…and there’s a possibility of a long line of storms advancing into our area from the NW. This storm has now formed into a likely derecho but should not be as strong as the derecho we had 2 years ago.
I got an email from "Ketchup Kaitlyn", an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, driver of the iconic Wienermobile. She and her co-pilot Benny Buns will be in the Quad Cities area this week with their 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels. Some History. The Wienermobile began cruising the hotdog highways in 1936 with the...
MOLINE, Ill. — Are you looking for a great way to explore the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities? A cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat may be the best way to do it!. Tourists come by the busload from all over the Midwest and beyond to ride the Belle.
Good news at the gas pump continues, as hundreds of stations across the nation are now back under. $4 a gallon. But even better news for the Quad Cities: Some gas stations in Iowa aren’t far behind that mark. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
MOLINE, Ill. — Conservation groups are looking for Quad Cities nature lovers to help photograph any insects seen visiting flowers on July 8-10. The groups are throwing the "Backyard Bee Blitz," which is similar to their annual "BioBlitz," an activity in which all of the biodiversity in a specific area is examined to provide a snapshot at a time when flowers and pollinators are present.
When you think of great BBQ food several Midwest cities come to mind. Kansas City and St. Louis just to name a couple. But according to the latest list of the 'Best BBQ Cities in the U.S.', you better throw an Iowa city on that list too!. Only one Iowa...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When should I get my eyes checked? What are ‘floaters’? Those are just a few of the common questions Dr. William Benevento with Eye Surgeons Associates has heard in the 28 years he has been at the practice in the Quad Cities. He provides easy answers to common questions.
ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The Mississippi River is home to 360 species of fish, 326 species of birds, 145 species of amphibians and 50 species of mammals. This summer, it's also home to a Minnesota man who is biking and canoeing down the full length of the river. "I...
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
Visit Quad Cities on Thursday announced its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, who is executive director of Quad Cities International Airport.
MOLINE, Ill. — Tuesday night, July 5, a derecho made its way through Iowa. Before the derecho reached the Quad Cities area, it traveled through South Dakota. There, it created a green apocalyptic-looking sky that went viral on social media. There is a scientific reason why the sky turns...
Ryan McCredden is the Operations Manager of Townsquare Media Quad Cities. You know what? The Quad Cities really aren't that bad. But if you read some comments on social media you might think this is the worst place in the world to live. As somebody who has lived across this country and for a bit over 3 years here in the Quad Cities, I'm here to tell you that it's really not that bad.
There is a town in Iowa that looks like it was plucked out of a European country and dropped in the middle of a corn field, it may be the perfect spot to visit on a fun little weekend getaway this summer!. The website called housebeautiful.com put together a list...
It wasn’t that long ago that many of us had never heard the word “derecho”, but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
