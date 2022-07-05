Man in Tactical Vest With Gun Causes Panic at Kroger

A man dressed all in black, wearing a tactical vest, and carrying what appeared to be a gun and mace caused a panic at the Kroger on Gay Street just before 10 am.

Several callers contacted police to report a man standing out in front of a white pickup truck putting on a black tactical vest. He said the man had firearms and ammunition in his possession.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man had a BB gun that looks, feels, and operates like a real gun, mace, airsoft magazines, a stun gun that resembles a TASER, handcuffs, and other tactical items in his possession.

Police spoke to the man and his father and explained how dressing in that gear could induce panic and might even make someone think they needed to shoot him in self-defense.

The father said the son was not “all there” mentally, but the police said he seemed to understand the situation.

He agreed not to do it again, and the store barred him from the premises.