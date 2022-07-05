ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson police shot suspect after BB gun was pointed at officers

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clUfb_0gVn2XqD00

The Henderson Police Department shot a suspect who pointed a BB gun at officers that had a realistic appearance on May 30 in the backyard of a Henderson home.

This shooting was the first officer involved shooting for the City of Henderson. It occurred in the backyard of 101 Kola Street.

According to the community briefing , around 7 a.m., Henderson patrol officers were dispatched to this location after receiving reports of a male who appeared to be breaking into multiple vehicles.

The subject was described as a very skinny white male adult, wearing a black and yellow baggy shirt, and carrying a bag of empty shell casings.

A 911 call was provided in the briefing detailing the activity of the suspect.

"It's a gentleman walking, he came and banged on my door and asked for a ride," the caller said. "I'm like, 'I don't even know you,' but he is [walking] to my neighbor's house and tried to see if her car was unlocked."

Police arrived on scene to the backyard of 101 Kola St.

Police said they established clear verbal contact with the suspect until the man pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the officers.

Police then discharged their firearms. When they shot the subject, they gained access to the backyard and provided first aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

The suspect was then taken to Sunrise Trauma at that time according to police.

Police said one black Crossman P10 BB gun was recovered at the scene, and booked into evidence by investigators. The BB gun used by the suspect had a realistic appearance as seen in the photograph provided by police .

Police said this shooting continues to be under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged by police to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Cars
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

LVMPD identifies officer who shot and killed armed suspect on North Bruce St

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer involved in the officer-involved shooting in the 600 block of North Bruce Street. On July 3, Officer Tate Nelson shot a man who moved toward the officers with an edged weapon after being told to drop it by officers. When LVMPD officers arrived on the scene to respond to an attempted suicide, they found the man holding an edged weapon and an unresponsive woman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bb Gun#Crime Stoppers#Kola St Police
pvtimes.com

Fight at Pahrump casino leads to arrest

A Pahrump man is facing an attempted robbery charge following an altercation at the Pahrump Nugget Casino. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to the casino on June 24, just after 4 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Physical altercation...
PAHRUMP, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
bouldercityreview.com

Theft nearly destroyed business

The owner of a Henderson construction company that police say was swindled out of more than $500,000 in a years-long embezzlement scheme says the losses nearly destroyed his business. “Damn near closed our doors,” said Joshua Urioste, owner of JCORD Construction Services, which now employs more than 100 people in...
BOULDER CITY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy