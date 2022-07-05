Henderson police shot suspect after BB gun was pointed at officers

The Henderson Police Department shot a suspect who pointed a BB gun at officers that had a realistic appearance on May 30 in the backyard of a Henderson home.

This shooting was the first officer involved shooting for the City of Henderson. It occurred in the backyard of 101 Kola Street.

According to the community briefing , around 7 a.m., Henderson patrol officers were dispatched to this location after receiving reports of a male who appeared to be breaking into multiple vehicles.

The subject was described as a very skinny white male adult, wearing a black and yellow baggy shirt, and carrying a bag of empty shell casings.

A 911 call was provided in the briefing detailing the activity of the suspect.

"It's a gentleman walking, he came and banged on my door and asked for a ride," the caller said. "I'm like, 'I don't even know you,' but he is [walking] to my neighbor's house and tried to see if her car was unlocked."

Police arrived on scene to the backyard of 101 Kola St.

Police said they established clear verbal contact with the suspect until the man pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the officers.

Police then discharged their firearms. When they shot the subject, they gained access to the backyard and provided first aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

The suspect was then taken to Sunrise Trauma at that time according to police.

Police said one black Crossman P10 BB gun was recovered at the scene, and booked into evidence by investigators. The BB gun used by the suspect had a realistic appearance as seen in the photograph provided by police .

Police said this shooting continues to be under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged by police to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.