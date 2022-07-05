ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery to host ‘Memorial for the Unborn’

By EDDIE MOWEN JR
Eaton Register Herald
 2 days ago

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery will join with other local organizations to recognize the Memorial for the Unborn on Friday July 15, from 7-9 p.m. The...

www.registerherald.com

Eaton Register Herald

Support rallying for Pork Festival

EATON — Community leaders came together at a meeting held last week to rally the Preble County troops in working toward the recently revived Preble County Pork Festival. “We are RMJG Events, and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone for coming out,” Megan Griffis said in introducing herself and her husband, Robert Griffis at the Wednesday, June 29, meeting. “We are real people. We have a real company and we just wanted to introduce ourselves so that just we can start having theese conversations about this: the Pork Festival is happening!”
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historic barn paintings auction underway

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Agriculture Online

Hometown Hero: Preble County Problem Solver

Jane Marshall's older family had a huge influence on the independent, problem solver she's become in her rural Ohio community. Listen to her recall formative experiences growing up on the farm with her aunt, father, and other family members. Listen to Jane Marshall's full podcast episode here.
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

Ohio town breaks ground on $7.1M fire, EMS station

DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Poké shop to open mid-July in Yellow Springs

A new poké shop is opening in the former location of the Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs. Miguel’s Poké Island, serving poké bowls, sushi burritos, açaí bowls, smoothies and boba teas, is expected to open in mid-July, according to the restaurant’s website. The...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter. Say Hello to Hope! Hope came to us a stray, so our knowledge about her is very limited, only to what we have observed. We believe Hope is around four years old, a female Terrier Mix. Hope is a very sweet girl who loves attention! Hope has shown us she knows how to sit, play ball and love treats. Hope doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter! Hope did great for her exam, where she weighed in at 52 lbs. pounds, and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

SR 72 construction to begin in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clifton commuters may see new traffic patterns this July as the county works to resurface State Route 72. According to the release, contractors will begin setting up temporary traffic signals the week of July 11. Crews will also set up signs and a barrier wall for traffic control.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Monarch Butterfly Habitat opens wildlife observation

TROY — A new wildlife observation area is open to visitors at Troy’s Monarch Butterfly Habitat, north of Treasure Island Park. The now-completed Monarch Habitat Gazebo is a comprehensive wildlife observation area, with seating, educational signage, a webcam, and a walking path connecting the to the Monarch Habitat walking trail.
TROY, OH
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Multiple agencies continue search efforts for man missing in Great Miami River in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:37 a.m.:. Emergency services are continuing a search and rescue operation for a missing man that fell into the Great Miami River Friday. The Dayton Fire Department issued a press release detailing recovery efforts for the man, previously identified by family as Cole Estes. DFD has been searching since 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a male struggling in the river, but has experienced setbacks due to unforeseen circumstances.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Jordan tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...
RUSSIA, OH
1017thepoint.com

DEPOT DISTRICT RESTAURANT TO REOPEN SOON

(Richmond, IN)--Last November, fire did heavy damage to Firehouse BBQ & Blues. That anchor business in Richmond’s Depot District has been closed ever since to allow for repairs and renovations. But that all ends in less than two weeks. Owner Tom Broyles has indicated on social media that the restaurant will reopen on July 19. That’s a week from Tuesday.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Little Miami Middle School mourns loss of beloved custodian

MORROW, Ohio — The Little Miami Middle School community is mourning the loss of their beloved custodian. The school posted to Facebook announcing the untimely death of beloved custodian Robin Gredig who died on July 5. The school said they're devastated by his passing and sent their condolences to...
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Several roads blocked by disabled train in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A disabled freight train is blocking several roads in the city of Hamilton, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The train became disabled after experiencing a broken wheel in transit. The crossings that are being blocked...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — A tornado touched down about an hour south of Dayton in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado. An EF2 tornado is categorized with...
GOSHEN, OH
Eaton Register Herald

News briefs

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 a.m. for the purpose of completing appropriations for the Aug. 2, Primary Election, and any other business brought before the board. The meeting will be in the board’s office located in the Preble County Courthouse, 1st Floor, 101 E. Main St., Eaton.
EATON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Urbana couple killed in Clark County crash

MOOREFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on July 7 at 3:40 p.m. on East County Line Road at Middle Urbana Road in Moorefield Township. A Honda Accord, operated by Steven Hughes, 31, Quincy, was driving eastbound...
URBANA, OH

