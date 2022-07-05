Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery to host ‘Memorial for the Unborn’

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter. Say Hello to Hope! Hope came to us a stray, so our knowledge about her is very limited, only to what we have observed. We believe Hope is around four years old, a female Terrier Mix. Hope is a very sweet girl who loves attention! Hope has shown us she knows how to sit, play ball and love treats. Hope doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter! Hope did great for her exam, where she weighed in at 52 lbs. pounds, and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO