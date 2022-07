Joker 2 will have Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn and Kevin Smith has offered his opinion on the casting. Scott King from Forbes sat down with the filmmaker to talk about the upcoming sequel. The Clerks director has a bit of zen wisdom to his approach to franchise superheroes. Basically, someone else will always pick up the mantle, so don't get toon stressed about it. For the most part, he's been correct. While the Superman faithful are divided on which actor was the "best" version, there are debates like that across all fandom. Just in the last year, Spider-Man ended up crossing over with previous versions of the Wall-Crawler for an immensely crowd-pleasing affair. There will be multiple Harley Quinns, and that should excite comic book fans rather than upset them. Check out what he had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO