Denham Springs, LA

Scott Clark Feske

By Seale Funeral
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Clark Feske, 57, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away...

Dorothy Schoppe Johnson

Dorothy Schoppe Johnson, 87-the bargain shopper, dumplin’ eatin, plant loving woman-passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, from complications of a tragic accident. Born October 27, 1934, to Oscar and Ruby Varnado, Dorothy was the youngest of 7. She was the baby girl to 6 older brothers. Losing her brother, Jack and parents at a young age, Bill, August, Buck, Dick and Donnell stepped in and were always the protective older brothers to their baby sister.
BOGALUSA, LA
Donnie Wayne Gill

Donnie Wayne Gill, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Denham Springs, LA with his family at his side. Donnie was an entrepreneur in Livingston Parish for many years and was well known throughout the community. He was loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, July 10, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Val Taylor. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery, Walker. He is survived by his children, London Rachel Gill, Brandon Wayne Gill (Katie), Jeremy Brian Gill; grandsons, Triston Brian Gill and Noah Matthew Gill (Sara); as many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Lillian Gill. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Angela Renee Thompson

Angela was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 53. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Angela was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. She adored her family and friends and loved to spend time with them every chance she got. Angela’s beautiful soul will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.
HAMMOND, LA
William Seth Arpan, II

William Seth Arpan, II was born July 6, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio to William I "Billy" and Brooke Arpan. He passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home in Independence, LA. William worked for River City's Total Maintenance in Harahan, LA along side with his brother the last 10 months. Will's family includes his momma, Brooke Arpan, his Angel-Daddy, William Seth Arpan I, (deceased), loving siblings, Big sister, Bethany Brooks, William's twinny – Thea Marie Kyle and Joshua Bourgeois, his devoted brother in law; baby brothers "Bub" Joey Cain and Placida Fraley and little brother, Max Wesson Arpan, still at home; grandmothers, Mrs. Susan Kraus and Mrs. Willa Roe (deceased), neighborhood grandparents, Mr. Ron and Mrs. Donna. William loved his nieces and nephews, Brookelyn November, Markyss William Joshua, Brennden Joelyne-Marie, Kai Michael Joseph, Nolan Keith Michael and Michael Fraley, aunt, Tami, Megan and Zach, and uncle Troy, Ryan and Reed. William graduated in 2012 from Hillsboro High School. He was a gifted athlete from kindergarten thru his Junior year. He was talented in football, baseball, but mostly he loved wrestling, five times placing in the championship thru 7 Hill Wrestling in Hillsboro. Boy, he could fly. William has many friends. He was a social bug, goofy with a beautiful infectious smile that captivated everyone in his presence. To mee him was to be his friend. He lived his whole life in Hillsboro, OH on Candy Cane Lane until August 2021. He moved to Louisiana with his brother and sister, to change his live and to live. William passed away happy and peacefully in his sleep from kidney failure. His kidneys were destroyed from years of addiction. William battled from losing his beloved Bubba. He has been in recovery since his move and was finding strength and hope everyday to keep moving forward with his life. He was very proud of his recovery and his life he was building. We never left his side in the addiction war. He will be missed dearly by everyone and never forgotten. William is with Bubba, fly my Angels, my Sunshines, remember the good times. William would say, see you later, never goodbye. I love you a whole bunch, don't tell Mom. A visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, LA, Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Wallace Brumfield

Wallace Brumfield, a resident of Kentwood, answered the Master's call on July 6, 2022, at the age of 92, He was loved by many and will be missed. The Brumfield family is asking that you all continue to pray with and for them during there time of loss.
KENTWOOD, LA
James Loyd Bankston

And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. He was retired from Rayburn Corrections after 25 years of service. He was a U S Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a garden that he enjoyed working. Survived by:
FRANKLINTON, LA
Gilbert Paul Marcel

Mr. Gilbert Paul Marcel, 100 years young, passed away July 2, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born in Houma, LA to Raoul and Angelic Marcel. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife and sweetheart of over 50 years, Helen Marcel; sisters, Alice Wibel and Betsy Pretlove; brothers, Earl and Russell Marcel. He is survived by, his son, Allen Marcel; daughters and sons in law, Sharon and Rob Frye and Evelyn and Thorton Helm; granddaughter and grandson in law, Becky and Tye McGuire; 2 great granddaughters, Lily Jane and Amelia Rose McGuire along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
COVINGTON, LA
Mattie Ann McCollum

Mattie Ann McCollum of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on Saturday, October 18, 1941, in Louisville, Mississippi. Mattie is survived by her daughters, Donna Pons, Dianna Ougel (Michael), Deborah Fontenot (Jerry), Dena Bartholomew (Keith); son, Joseph McCollum Jr.; also survived by 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
LORANGER, LA
George Groover, Jr.

George Groover, Jr., 91, resident of Covington, LA, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at Greater Starlight Baptist Church, 521 W. 28th Ave., Covington, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hay Hollow Cemetery, Folsom, LA.
COVINGTON, LA
Zena Denise Hayes

Zena Denise Hayes, 57, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Barbara Lynn Harris Crovetto

Barbara Lynn Harris Crovetto passed away peacefully at her home in Ponchatoula, Louisiana on June 30, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on October 18, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Casper and Katherine Palassie Harris. She was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Francis Bernard Brunett

Francis Bernard Brunett passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 82. He was a native of Husser, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA. Beloved husband of the late Cathey Cambre Brunett. Loving father of Lynn Greene (Kyle), Melissa Becnel (Michael) and Darryl Brunett (Gwen). Grandfather of Brandi Ferguson (Scott), Andrew Becnel (Jessica), Hailey Becnel, Seth Brunett, Hunter Brunett, Noah Greene, Matthew Courcelle and Allison Courcelle.Great grandfather of Tyler Ferguson. Son of the late Mable Husser Brunett and Andrew Brunett. Brother of Jeanette Dunn, Ora Lee Vead, Vivian Goolsby and JoAnn Mara. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
KENNER, LA
Clara L. Collins

Clara L. Collins went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the age of 85. She was a native of Norfield, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. For many years, Clara was the bookkeeper for the family’s wholesale Industrial Supply company. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Clara loved sewing, reading her Bible and all her favorite books, and she never missed a day visiting her elderly friends in the nursing home. Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Madge Lorraine Ladner

Madge Lorraine Ladner, born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away July 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Madge loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. She especially loved her grandkids and her great grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children; Scott Ladner, Wade Ladner and wife Renee, Tiffany Watson and husband Terry, Grandchildren; Dustin Ladner, Taylor Watson and Kennon Raiford, Tanner Watson, Cheyanne Ladner and John Fritsch, Great grandkids; Karter Ladner and Maelynn Fritsch, Sister; Lucille Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband David V. Ladner, her parents; William and Essie Phillips, three sisters; Eula Duncan, Ollie Corkern, and Nelda Knight. Services will take place Friday, July 8, 2022, at Judson Baptist Church in Walker from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, with an 11:00 AM funeral service officiated by Merelin McCon and David Lane, burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Dustin Ladner, Tanner Watson, Kennon Raiford, Allan Watson, Robert Campbell, Brad Campbell and honorary pallbearer John Fritsch. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WALKER, LA
Bradley Nelson Johnson

Bradley Nelson Johnson, 68 years old, of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on July 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Sikeston, Missouri on June 17, 1954. Brad's joy and strength came from his love of family and country. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, and grandfather ("Grumpy"). Brad was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran who served on multiple tours and retired honorably after 26 years of service at the rank of Major. Brad earned a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering and a master's in Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University. After graduation, Brad enjoyed working as an independent management consultant. He was an alumni member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity Phi chapter where he spent many years surrounded by friendship. He played the position of loosehead prop in rugby for the NATO Combined Forces League in Germany and other countries in Western Europe, the El Paso Scorpions, and the SLU Lions. Brad was a talented knifemaker, being one of the early members of the Knifemakers Guild. He was also a Master Mason of the Metairie Masonic Lodge #444. Brad loved to cook, garden, and socialize. Above all else, his greatest happiness was found in his marriage of 37 years to Sam; being "Daddy" to his children; and being "Grumpy" to his granddaughter, Maxine.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Herbert Hayden “Bubba” Strozier, Jr.

Herbert Hayden “Bubba” Strozier, Jr., died Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home in Walker, Louisiana. Herbert retired at the end of 2020, after over 50 years of work as a dedicated expert automotive technician. During his retirement, he enjoyed time with his family, stayed busy in the garden, and continued to help others in need of his automotive skills. Herbert was a family man, a hard worker, a sportsman, and a good neighbor. He loved God with a whole heart, and loved his neighbor as himself. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Strozier Sr. and Oceal; by his sister Judy Irving, and by his granddaughter Rebecca Hazleton. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Strozier; daughter Shannon & son-in-law Jeffrey Hazleton; daughter Sarah & son-in-law Travis Bowden; and 9 grandchildren: Trey Hardy, and Maggie, Lilly, Carson, Christopher, Lena, Olivia, Jessa & Charlie Hazleton. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Strozier; as well as brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless life-long friends. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Wednesday, July 6th, 6-8pm at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, with the service on Thursday, July 7th at 11:00am. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
WALKER, LA
Ronald Galloway

Ronald Galloway, age 87 of Covington, entered eternal rest peacefully on the morning of Sunday, July 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on July 18, 1934, to Emira Galloway and Emma Lee Galloway. He was the beloved husband of Barbara...
COVINGTON, LA
Dorothy Fay Campbell Fox

Dorothy Fay Campbell Fox was called to Heavenly home July 1, 2022 at the age of 90. Born March 14, 1932 in Brownfield, TX, she graduated in 1950 from Istrouma High School and became a resident of Denham Springs. She was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church and retired from Walmart. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sons, Wesley Wayne and William Brent walker; parents, William Frank and Loretta Irene Campbell; and brother, Robert Wayne Campbell. She is survived by her sister and husband, Phyllis and Mike Lee; granddaughter and husband, Angela Fay and Travis Harris; grandson, Shane Walker; great-grandson, Lane Harris; great great-granddaughter Leah Harris; sister-in-law, Sue Campbell; daughter-in-law, Dottie Walker 5 nieces; five great-nephews; four great-nieces; and one great great-nephew. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, July 7, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Chief Warrant Officer Lawrence J. Frederick, Jr.

Chief Warrant Officer Lawrence J. Frederick, Jr., born August 21, 1939, in New Orleans, Louisiana departed this life on June 24, 2022, at the age of eighty-two. He served in the United States Army for 25 years during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War of Europe. As a nuclear weapons assembly man and nuclear weapons technician (260a), he served four tours to Germany and two tours to Korea.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shelton Washington

Shelton Washington was born on October 7,1939 in Tylertown MS. He was the eldest of eight children born to the union of the late Otis Sr. and the late Verline Harvey Washington. On June 23,2022 at his home in Franklinton LA at the age of 82 years old, a page was turned, and a chapter closed in the life of Shelton Washington.
SHELTON, WA

