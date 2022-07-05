ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rockstar Shelves Red Dead Redemption, GTA 4 Remasters to Focus on GTA 6 - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar Games reportedly shelved planned remakes, including Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4, to focus...

www.ign.com

GAMINGbible

'GTA 6' Development Bible Reportedly Leaked Online

Is there any game out there with as little official information and as much overwhelming hype as GTA VI? Because I genuinely think you’d be struggling to find one - even though The Elder Scrolls VI and the next Witcher game are in similar positions, where we only really know that they’re happening, and nothing else, the frenzy generated by any whisper of Rockstar’s upcoming title is pretty much unparalleled.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

CD Projekt Red Announces Gwent: Rogue Mage, a Single-Player Deckbuilding Roguelike - Exclusive

IGN can reveal that The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red will release Gwent: Rogue Mage - a single-player deckbuilding roguelike - tomorrow, July 7, for PC, iOS, and Android. Previously known as Project Golden Nekker, Rogue Mage is branded as a Gwent expansion, and retains the card game's core mechanics, but will be sold separately from the multiplayer original. The standard version will be available for $9.99, while a premium edition – which comes with in-game skins, cosmetics, and card packs for the multiplayer game – will cost $19.99.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's Next Update Will Let Players Join Law Enforcement

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What’s next for PS5 after God of War Ragnarok? These are the games to watch

On May 29, 2020, we got a glimpse of the future. Sony hosted a stream called “The Future of Gaming,” which served as the red carpet debut of the PlayStation 5. That stream included grand reveals for what would end up being the first two years of the console’s software lineup, including Demon’s Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Sony would follow that stream up with another in September, two months before the PS5’s launch, with a showcase unveiling Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Premium: Backwards Compatibility Performance Review

Sony announced earlier this year that its PlayStation Plus subscription service and PlayStation Now streaming service would be merging into a single service. The new service, also called PlayStation Plus, has three subscription tiers: Essentials, Extra, and Premium. Essentials is predominantly the same as the older version of PlayStation Plus, with online multiplayer access, free monthly games, online cloud saves, and store discounts. Extra encompasses all these features but adds a curated catalog of nearly 400 PS4 and PS5 games you can download and play on your local console.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

New God of War Ragnarok Trailer and Screenshots Released, Coming to PlayStation 5 on November 9th

God of War Ragnarok is officially coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th. Unlike previous installments, this one will come in both Collector’s and Jötnar Editions. Both include a printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game as well as a 16” Mjölnir replica, but only Jötnar has a 7-inch vinyl record with music by Bear McCreary, the legendary Draupnir Ring, Brok’s dice set, and a Yggdrasil cloth map.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Murder at Castle Nathria - Hearthstone Card Reveal!

The next Hearthstone set is hitting the game on August 2nd (August 3 in ANZ), and will add 135 new cards, not to mention an air of mystery. With a central whodunnit, complete with a character called Murloc Holmes on the case, Murder at Castle Nathria is shaping up to be a lot of fun. In addition to ten legendary “suspects” (one for each class), it introduces a new card type: locations. Location cards are played to the board and can then be activated a set number of times, with a turn off between each activation. It’s all very Cluedo-esque. Alongside this is a new keyword: infuse. Cards with infuse are powered up when a certain number of friendly minions die while they’re in hand. You can see examples of all these new additions in the gallery below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok's Collectors Edition Has Been Revealed

God of War: Ragnarok is officially launching on November 9 this year, and we're also getting a brand new Collector's Edition that will be available to preorder soon. The Collector's Edition is set to include a slew of additional physical and digital items for buyers, alongside a 16" replica of the famous Mjölnir hammer.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The recent Monster Hunter games have sold very, very well

The new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has already sold two million copies. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is an excellent expansion for one of the year's best PC releases, and has seen Steam's playercounts for the game go through the roof (opens in new tab). Our review said that (opens in new tab) "Monster Hunter Rise is as good as this series has ever been, and Sunbreak is much more of the same" (even if it is a bit of a tough nut.)
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 682: Game of the Year Watch Continues

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Mark Medina, and Colin Stevens -- are continuing the Game of the Year Watch discussion. That means Elden Ring, Tunic, Horizon Forbidden West, and a look ahead at God of War Ragnarok. There's also that Lollipop Chainsaw remake to discuss and Forspoken's delay. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Untitled 'Terminator Survival Game' Reveal Trailer - Nacon Connect 2022

Announced as part of the Nacon Connect 2022 showcase, the as-yet-untitled Terminator survival game was revealed to be in the works at Nacon Studio Milan. It takes place in an open world, and is set between the events of Judgment Day (the Skynet nuclear strike that causes the apocalypse) and the formation of John Connor's resistance.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Producer Responds to Release Date Criticism

PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio recently announced a release date for God of War Ragnarok and revealed a new trailer featuring Fenrir. A fancy Collector's Edition featuring a 16-inch Mjolnir Replica was even revealed. It's been a good week for fans of the PlayStation series, especially since the release date is a 2022 release date. There was a growing concern and plenty of speculation that the highly-anticipated sequel was going to be delayed to 2023, but it hasn't been. Rather, the game is set to release worldwide on November 9, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Leaks PSP Classic Coming to PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Red Dead Online community is in mourning after Rockstar announces no more major updates

Red Dead Online fans are officially in mourning after Rockstar announces that it is no longer going to be rolling out any "major" updates on the game to focus on GTA 6. Yesterday, Rockstar put the final nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online after it announced in a new blog post (opens in new tab) that it was "making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online." According to the post, there will be no more "major themed content updates like in previous years" but the developer will still "build upon existing modes and new telegram missions."
VIDEO GAMES

