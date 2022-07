NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day six of Pioneer Days in Negaunee was all about the kids. The Negaunee Elks Lodge once again held Kids Day, which featured the annual bike parade. “This is just a fun way for kids to show their creativity by decorating their bikes and have a little ride up Iron Street,” said Elks Youth Coordinator Sara Munson. “Grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents come and watch, so it’s just a fun event for the community.”

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO