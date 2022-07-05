ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

District 20 News from Rep. Emily Kinkead: July 2022

Cover picture for the articleJuly 4 of this year marks 246 years since a group of English immigrants—our founding fathers—signed the Declaration of Independence and birthed the United States of America. For most of our nation’s history, immigration was embraced as a way to strengthen and diversify our country. However, in...

Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
Fast Company

Philanthropy has the tools to protect democracy. Let’s make better use of them

More than 20 million people took to the streets after George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020, calling for an end to police violence and mass incarceration. Many in the U.S., including leaders at philanthropic institutions, shared public statements condemning police violence and affirmed the fact that Black lives do indeed matter.
bloomberglaw.com

Immigration Agency Races to Issue 280,000 Available Green Cards

A record surplus of employment-based green cards available this year is putting the pressure on top immigration agency officials to issue all available visas before the fiscal year ends. More than 66,000 employment-based green cards went to waste last yearas US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials worked through massive pandemic-driven...
UPI News

Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination

July 1 (UPI) -- A group of current and former Black employees at Tesla sued the company this week, alleging racial discrimination at the company's Fremont, California factory. The alleged taunts included the n-word and racist slurs scrawled on restroom walls a the factory. According to the San Francisco Chronicle,...
The Daily Yonder

Lessons Learned in Reporting on Rural Education

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. It’s been seven...
The Associated Press

Chesa Boudin critic to replace him as San Francisco DA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco appointed an outspoken critic of ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin as his replacement, saying that her pick was the right person to pursue criminal justice reform while holding offenders to account. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced that Brooke Jenkins will be the next district attorney after voters in the famously liberal city kicked out the politically progressive Boudin in a special recall election last month. She will be sworn into office Friday. Jenkins, who quit Boudin’s office in 2021 to volunteer for the recall, is both Black and Latina. She will be San Francisco’s first Latina district attorney. Vice President Kamala Harris was the city’s first Black DA. “We are a city of second chances. But the truth is we have to draw a line with people who choose hate, violence and a life of crime,” said Jenkins at a press conference announcing her appointment. “I want to make clear: holding offenders accountable does not preclude us from moving forward with vital and important reforms to our criminal justice system.”
