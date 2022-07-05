District 20 News from Rep. Emily Kinkead: July 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco appointed an outspoken critic of ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin as his replacement, saying that her pick was the right person to pursue criminal justice reform while holding offenders to account. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced that Brooke Jenkins will be the next district attorney after voters in the famously liberal city kicked out the politically progressive Boudin in a special recall election last month. She will be sworn into office Friday. Jenkins, who quit Boudin’s office in 2021 to volunteer for the recall, is both Black and Latina. She will be San Francisco’s first Latina district attorney. Vice President Kamala Harris was the city’s first Black DA. “We are a city of second chances. But the truth is we have to draw a line with people who choose hate, violence and a life of crime,” said Jenkins at a press conference announcing her appointment. “I want to make clear: holding offenders accountable does not preclude us from moving forward with vital and important reforms to our criminal justice system.”

