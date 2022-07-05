ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Non-Profit Organization, The Block Gives Back is hosting the 5th Annual Peace and Play Day

By Hec
wooderice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Block Gives Back is a non-profit organization located in Philadelphia. Their mission is to “promote community involvement and engagement throughout Philadelphia, by targeting issues within the community and devising a plan to recruit local volunteers, businesses, organizations, and community leaders to help us...

wooderice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Salvation Army Out With Findings From New Report On Poverty In Philadelphia

The Salvation Army is out with finding from its new report on poverty in Philadelphia called the “State of Hope in Philadelphia Report”. Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Divisional Secretary of The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army shares information about the report with Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Among its finding: 360,000 Philadelphians are living in poverty and 5,700 Philadelphians are experiencing homelessness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s New Summer Curfew For Minors In Effect Until End Of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new curfew law for teenagers in Philadelphia. Starting Thursday, teens 16 and older will now have to be home by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds will remain on a 10 p.m. curfew and anyone 13 and younger will have to be home by 9:30 p.m. The modified curfew will last through Sept. 29. City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill in early June, says it will help keep young people safe. “We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Philly

July Fourth Shooting At Ben Franklin Parkway Leads West Philadelphia Organizers To Put Block Parties On Hold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway has organizers of other gatherings throughout Philadelphia thinking twice about holding certain events. In West Philly, some block parties that were scheduled for next weekend are now on hold. While no lives were lost Monday night at the Parkway, the incident did reinforce an unfortunate new reality for Philadelphians: people are scared, and they do not feel safe. “It was a laid-back, chill day. Weather was beautiful, concert was beautiful. But we live in America, and we have the 2nd Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Volunteers#Non Profit Organization#Gun Violence#Charity
The Philadelphia Citizen

What Went Wrong on Washington Avenue

There is a road in Philadelphia. Like many American roads in many American places, this arterial is in dire need of repair — has been for more than a decade. This particular road is the de facto dividing line between South Philadelphia and Center City. It’s one of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Patty Jackson To Host Essence Of Entertainment Concert Series At The Dell Music Center In Her 40th Year In Radio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual Essence of Entertainment concert series at The Dell Music Center is back. And the host is someone very familiar to radio listeners. If you live in Philly and you love soulful tunes, then you know the voice of Patty Jackson. She’s a radio personality on 105.3 WDAS. “I love to love people,” Jackson said. “Just making people feel good.” And the place people feel good – The Dell Music Center. Jackson has been hosting their summer concert series Essence of Entertainment for years, it’s attracted some of the most iconic artists. And this year, there’s no shortage of season ticket...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
phillyvoice.com

Bounce The Mall to bring world's 'largest ball pit' to Philadelphia Mills

The Philadelphia Mills shopping mall is about to become a lot more fun for kids on weekends during the month of July. Bounce The Mall, a new touring family attraction, is bringing an assortment of bounce houses to the Northeast Philly mall. The attraction will be open Saturdays and Sundays from July 9 through July 31.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Philadelphia Zoo Now Offers a New Experience “Giraffe Encounter,” Where You Can Feed Giraffes

Philadelphia Zoo (3400 West Girard) just announced the opening of Giraffe Encounter. This brand new, hands-on experience brings visitors eye-to-eye with the three tallest residents of America’s first Zoo. Participants will have a chance to feed the Zoo’s giraffe family, which includes Stella, Abigail and Bea. The newly enhanced add-on to the giraffe exhibit will debut on Thursday, July 7th. Giraffe Encounter is available daily from 10:00am to 12:00pm Noon and 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This new encounter is only $6 for general admission holders, $5 for Individual, Dual, Family and Family Plus Members, and $5 for Family Deluxe Members. Tickets are available inside the Zoo only, in African Plains, through a QR code. Guest can feed the giraffe their favorite treat of browse to enjoy. The giraffe’s 18 inch tongues move very fast, so have those cameras charged, on and ready.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Dope Shows – hip hop concert agency gives back to their community

Dope Shows is a concert agency that specializes in Hip-Hop shows in Philadelphia. Co-Founders Jamir Shaw and Stephan Piner created the organization in an effort to produce more unique shows for the the Hip-Hop community in the tri-state area. In addition to producing quality nightlife experiences, Jamir and Stephan are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is Celebrating Christmas in July With a Santa Skate and Appearance By The Phanatic

Christmas comes early to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink this Saturday, July 9, with a summertime Santa who traded his sleigh for a pair of skates. From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., he’ll be rolling on the rink and posing for photos with the kids. The event will also include crafts, holiday-inspired snacks, faux flurries and a visit from the Phillie Phanatic. Instead of a winter sweater, skaters are encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday t-shirt. Santa hats and sunglasses will be distributed to skaters while supplies last.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor

PHILADELPHIA - Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor, announced station Vice President and News Director, Jim Driscoll. Starting Aug. 15th, she will anchor the station’s weekday 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Jason Martinez. In making the announcement, Driscoll stated, "Shiba...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy