Philly Non-Profit Organization, The Block Gives Back is hosting the 5th Annual Peace and Play Day

Philadelphia Zoo (3400 West Girard) just announced the opening of Giraffe Encounter. This brand new, hands-on experience brings visitors eye-to-eye with the three tallest residents of America’s first Zoo. Participants will have a chance to feed the Zoo’s giraffe family, which includes Stella, Abigail and Bea. The newly enhanced add-on to the giraffe exhibit will debut on Thursday, July 7th. Giraffe Encounter is available daily from 10:00am to 12:00pm Noon and 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This new encounter is only $6 for general admission holders, $5 for Individual, Dual, Family and Family Plus Members, and $5 for Family Deluxe Members. Tickets are available inside the Zoo only, in African Plains, through a QR code. Guest can feed the giraffe their favorite treat of browse to enjoy. The giraffe’s 18 inch tongues move very fast, so have those cameras charged, on and ready.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO