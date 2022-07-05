ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach Pier set to reopen Wednesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
After a years-long wait, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will finally reopen on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

City officials told Action News Jax last week they were going to wait until after the holiday weekend to open it to the public.

The pier has been closed for repairs for a couple of years after Hurricane Matthew damaged it in 2016.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, visitors will be allowed on the pier from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week. JBPD and City officials will be monitoring activity to gather input.

Fishing will become available within two weeks, JBPD says. The bait shop and bathrooms will not be available at the time of the reopening.

Further details are expected to come at a later time. Action News Jax will keep you updated on-air and online.

